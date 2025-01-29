Marguerite Whitley: Where is OJ Simpson’s Ex-Wife Now?

The 1995 trial against O.J. Simpson for the double homicide of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald “Ron” Goldman – in which he was acquitted – is undeniably infamous. However, over the past few years, it has reached new heights owing to not just the suspect’s death but also original productions like ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson,’ Lifetime’s ‘The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson,’ and Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson.’ Therefore, of course, one of the most intriguing individuals to be mentioned in these is none other than the late NFL star’s first wife, Marguerite Whitley.

Marguerite Whitley Always Stood By O.J. Simpson

Although its unclear precisely when Marguerite first came across O.J., we do know they began dating while they were in high school together and the latter was struggling to figure out life. The California native had actually been arrested thrice before he found his calling in football, yet his then-girlfriend remained loyal to him at every step of the way because she knew his potential. Therefore, of course, the couple blissfully tied the knot in a cozy ceremony on June 24, 1967, only to then settle down in Los Angeles and welcome three adorable children into their lives.

Marguerite and O.J.’s eldest, Arnelle, was born in 1968, followed by Jason in 1970 and Aaren in 1977, but the latter sadly lost his life in August 1979 after accidentally drowning in the family pool. That’s reportedly around the same time the couple parted ways for good, citing irreconcilable differences owing to the athlete’s career suddenly thrusting them into the limelight. “The price of fame was our biggest problem. My wife is a private person, yet we can’t walk down the street without causing a commotion,” O.J. told People in 1979, the same year their divorce was finalized, by which point he was already involved with Nicole Brown.

When Nicole Brown was killed, and accusations of domestic violence against O.J. Simpson came to light, his first ex-wife was among the first to publicly defend him. She not only refused to testify during his trial but also indicated there had been no violence throughout their nine years of marriage. As if that’s not enough, when O.J. didn’t surrender himself to the police the day his arrest warrant was issued, she had called him via a radio station and told him to run, making it clear she believed in his innocence and not in the justice system.

Marguerite Whitley’s Relationship With O.J. Simpson Was Not All Sunshine and Roses

Despite the fact Marguerite always publicly maintained her union with O.J. didn’t involve any violence or abuse, court as well as police records paint a different story. According to the aforementioned Lifetime original, there was once a time in the 1970s when officers were dispatched to their home on a domestic violence call, only to be met by her at the door. She told them she had gotten into an argument with her husband, which soon escalated to such an extent that he ended up becoming violent, striking her, and pulling her hair. As per the dispatched officer, there was even a clump of her hair on the floor right in the entryway of the home. However, she did not press charges and none of her loved ones publicly spoke on this matter either.

On the other hand, court records suggest Marguerite had threatened her ex with “physical abuse, libel, and slander” in 1980 after also refusing to leave his Brentwood home despite their divorce. It’s unclear what followed, but she did still maintain in a rare ’20/20 interview that O.J. had never hit her during their time together. “If he did, he would have got a frying pan upside his head,” she said. “There was just no way that I would allow that to happen to me.”

Marguerite Whitley Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

Ever since O.J. was acquitted of all the criminal charges against him in 1995, Marguerite has essentially slipped away from the public eye so as to lead an ordinary life well away from the limelight. We do know she tied the knot with a transit supervisor named Rudolph Lewis in 1986, but they divorced around five years later in 1991. Then, in 1992, she reportedly married a local furniture sales representative named Anthony Thomas, yet it’s unclear whether they are still together or not. That’s because Marguerite has chosen to step away from the light in such a manner that no real updates on her have been available for a couple of decades now. In fact, it’s unclear where she even resides today.

