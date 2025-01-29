Mike Gilbert: Where is OJ Simpson’s Former Sports Agent Now?

Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ includes interviews with key figures involved in the double homicide case of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Among them is Mike Gilbert, O.J. Simpson’s former sports agent, who provides insights into the man he knew personally. Gilbert shares his perspective on the entire incident, his thoughts on the verdict, and his views on the robbery and theft case that led to Simpson’s conviction. His commentary offers valuable and instrumental insights into the case and its aftermath.

Mike Gilbert and O.J. Simpson Were Not Just Colleagues but Very Close Friends

Mike Gilbert shared that he had always admired O.J. Simpson and the person he was. The two first connected while the latter was playing football for the University of Southern California. Even then, Gilbert noticed a unique streak in him that was impossible to ignore. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, not just professionally but also personally. He became Simpson’s sports agent, guiding him through a successful NFL career with teams like the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. Together, they made a formidable team, overcoming numerous challenges and achieving many triumphs.

Gilbert and O.J. were deeply familiar with each other’s personal lives. O.J. often showed affection toward Gilbert’s family, such as sending flowers to his daughter and teaching his youngest son how to play golf. The two were best friends, standing by each other through major milestones in their lives. On June 12, 1994, when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were found murdered in Brentwood, California, Gilbert was out of town on a hiking trip with his son. It was his wife who informed him that O.J. was being considered a person of interest in the case. When the footballer failed to hand himself over to the police on June 17, Gilbert attempted to contact him.

Mike Gilbert Alleged That O.J. Simpson Confessed to the Murder in Front of Him

However, none of Gilbert’s calls went through, and when he tried reaching O.J. at his office, his calls were sent directly to voicemail. He recalled thinking that his friend couldn’t have just fled and wished he would at least speak with him. Having known Nicole and witnessed the nature of their relationship, he found the situation unsettling. Although he wasn’t heavily involved or in the spotlight during the trial, he later shared his perspective in his 2008 book, ‘How I Helped O.J. Get Away with Murder: The Shocking Inside Story of Violence, Loyalty, Regret, and Remorse.’ The book provided an in-depth account of his relationship with O.J., as well as his insights into the case and the trial.

In the book, Gilbert made several claims, one of which was that his advice played a pivotal role during the infamous glove demonstration. He alleged that while meeting with O.J. and his legal team, he suggested that the latter stop taking his arthritis medication. They knew that he would be asked to try on the gloves, and swollen hands due to inflammation could make the gloves appear too small. However, court documents later revealed that O.J.’s medications had been taken into account when he was asked to put on the gloves. Following the acquittal, Gilbert claimed that he had a conversation with O.J., during which his friend allegedly confessed to the murders.

Mike Gilbert is Leading a Retired and Peaceful Life Now

Mark Gilbert is now retired as a sports agent and is still settled in California. He has frequently discussed the case in various documentaries and interviews. In a recent 2024 interview, he alleged that in the month leading up to the murders, O.J. Simpson was on heavy medication for several mental health issues. He claimed that overmedication among athletes was common at the time and also suggested that his former colleague was using various substances. He continues to stand by his belief that O.J. committed the murders, maintaining that he personally heard his confession.

In another interview, Gilbert discussed the September 2007 incident at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. He admitted to working alongside O.J. to preserve some memorabilia, believing it rightfully belonged to his children and not the Goldmans. Gilbert revealed that he had been storing some of these items in a rented storage space but later discovered that things were being siphoned off without his knowledge. He was allegedly the source of some memorabilia involved in the robbery and theft charges against O.J., but no charges were brought against him. Gilbert has expressed remorse for assisting his friend, though O.J.’s lawyers have dismissed all of his claims.

