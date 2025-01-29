Ron Shipp: Where is Nicole and OJ Simpson’s Friend Now?

The O.J. Simpson trial continues to be one of the most debated and discussed legal cases of the century. Key figures involved in the case have also been subjects of many conversations, with one such person being Ron Shipp. In Netflix’s ‘America Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ the former LAPD officer reflects on his friendship with both O.J. and Nicole Simpson, offering insights into the events of that fateful night. He shares his views on the verdict and explains why he chose to testify for the prosecution despite his friendship with O.J.

Ron Shipp Testified Against O.J. Simpson Despite Being His Close Friend

Ron Shipp first encountered the famous athlete and actor O.J. Simpson when he was just 16 years old. His brother Mike had played against O.J. in high school, and after the latter won the Heisman Trophy, Ron and his two brothers went to his house to congratulate him. He recalled being impressed by the athlete’s charisma and talent and admired him greatly. Over the years, as Ron joined the LAPD, he developed a friendly rapport with O.J. While they didn’t meet often, their encounters were always warm and cordial. In the late 1970s, he met Nicole Brown before she got married, and they became good friends. He was later invited to her wedding and became part of the couple’s circle of acquaintances. Ron stated that in the first week of January 1989, Nicole called him to her house and confided in him about some personal issues.

Having dealt with domestic violence training of other officers at the time, he and Nicole went through pamphlets and guidelines related to the topic. He alleged that Nicole revealed she had witnessed many signs of this abusive behavior from O.J. He also mentioned that it appeared Nicole was recovering from injuries and was wearing heavy makeup to cover them up. A few days later, when he visited again, she allegedly showed him photos of herself with severe injuries and stated that her husband was responsible for them. Ron retired early from the LAPD in 1989. He recalled that on June 13, 1994, his mother paged him to inform him of Nicole’s death. Shortly after, O.J. called him and asked him to come over to his house. When he arrived, he noticed the man had a cut on his hand and asked him about it.

Ron claimed that O.J. provided different explanations for the injury to various people, which struck him as suspicious. At the time, he admitted he had a feeling that his friend might be responsible for the double homicide, though he hoped it wasn’t true. After O.J. was arrested, Ron visited him in jail along with a few others. By that time, he was fully convinced that the former had killed his ex-wife. Initially, he wanted nothing to do with the case, but after seeing the crime scene photos, he felt compelled to testify for the prosecution. On the witness stand, Ron spoke about his relationship with Nicole and the troubling signs he had observed over the years. The defense team attempted to challenge his morals, and at one point, Ron addressed O.J. directly, urging him to accept the truth. His testimony is still regarded as one of the most emotional and honest, and it is a reflection of the kind of man Ron was.

Ron Shipp is Leading a Quiet and Private Life Today

In 2016, Ron released his book The Heart Behind the Badge, in which he detailed the events that led him to testify against a man he had once considered a close friend. That same year, during the premiere of a documentary about the trial, Ron shared that he felt O.J. was in “torment” and expressed hope that O.J. would eventually testify. In 2017, Ron revealed that he had only met O.J. a few times since his incarceration and had not maintained a close relationship with him. In 2024, during an interview, Ron revealed that when he asked O.J. if he had taken the lie detector test, the latter denied it. He asked him the reason for his refusal, and the footballer allegedly claimed that he had dreamed of killing Nicole and didn’t want that to show up in the results.

Ron had mentioned this statement during the trial, describing it as a bizarre remark, even though O.J. ultimately went ahead with the test. Over the years, Ron has consistently spoken out about the case and his testimony, strongly supporting the victims and sharing his emotions about the events. He has expressed regret for not being more involved in helping Nicole with her domestic situation. He has remained firm in his belief that Nicole was a victim of domestic violence and that O.J. was responsible for her death. Surprisingly, he also has some acting credits from the 1980s and 1990s, with appearances in films like ‘Timebomb’ and ‘Hero and the Terror.’ However, he has largely avoided the spotlight outside of his interviews about the case. He has kept his personal life private and is likely still living a quiet life in California, where he was born and spent most of his life.

Read More: Carl E. Douglas: Where is OJ Simpson’s Defense Attorney Now?