David Kazdin Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In the episode titled ‘Mother Knows Best’ of Netflix’s ‘Homicide: New York,’ the primary focus is on the mysterious disappearance and homicide case of Irene Silverman, who went missing from her lavish New York City mansion in July 1998. During the investigation, the detectives learned that her disappearance was also linked to the murder of a businessman named David Kazdin in Los Angeles, California. Featuring interviews with officials linked to the cases, the documentary also provides a detailed account of the investigation that ultimately led to the apprehension of the perpetrators.

David Kazdin Was Found Dead in a Dumpster Near the LA Airport

David J. Kazdin was the beloved son of Charles and Sadie Kazdin, who gave birth to him on December 31, 1934, in Kings County, New York. Growing up in a seemingly loving and supportive household alongside his siblings, Fred and Mortimer Kazdin, David later relocated to Los Angeles, California, where he got involved in a business partnership with Kenneth Kimes Sr. At the age of 63, David met his demise at his LA residence, and his remains were found inside a dumpster near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on March 13, 1998. The autopsy revealed that the cause of his death was a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Thus, a homicide investigation was launched in order to get to the bottom of the case and catch the perpetrator responsible for the crime.

David Kazdin Threatened to Reveal the Fraudulent Schemes of the Killers Before His Demise

Despite their best efforts, the authorities could not find the murder weapon used to kill David Kazdin. Given his ties to the Kimes family, the detectives began digging deep into his relationship with Kenneth Kimes Jr. and his mother, Sante Kimes. They learned that David was a business associate of the Kimeses, and he had allowed Sante to use his name for a Las Vegas home. A few years down the line, Sante reportedly took a fraudulent loan of $280,000 against his house. When David learned about the forgery, he threatened to go to the authorities and expose Sante’s schemes.

In response, Sante planned David’s murder and sent his son to carry out the deed. After killing him, Kenneth Jr. reportedly disassembled the murder weapon and disposed of it in a sewer. Meanwhile, he reportedly enlisted the help of someone at a homeless shelter to help him get rid of his remains. Not long after, his remains were discovered near the Los Angeles airport. At the time, the police could not arrest Sante and Kenneth Jr. due to a lack of evidence. The mother and son duo then drove across the country in a stolen car and arrived in New York City, where they rented Irene Silverman’s apartment. On July 5, 1998, Irene went missing from her mansion. During the investigation, the detectives interviewed another man named Stan Patterson, who admitted to selling Kenneth Jr. a handgun, which he supposedly used to kill David.



David Kazdin’s Killers Were Brought to Justice

As Sante and Kenneth Jr. were suspected of being involved in Irene’s disappearance, too, they were taken into custody for driving a stolen vehicle. Upon searching the car, they found various suspicious items, including a taser gun, a knockout drug, Irene’s social security card, multiple wigs, numerous cassette tapes, and 15 notebooks that detailed Irene’s movements. The notebooks also contained their written plan to commit mortgage fraud involving several victims, including Irene and David. In December 1998, both of them were indicted on 84 counts, including second-degree murder, burglary, robbery, and eavesdropping. After they were convicted of all the charges against them, they were scheduled to be extradited to California for the murder trial of David Kazdin.

In October 2000, Kenneth Jr. held a reporter hostage during a prison interview, demanding that his mother not be extradited to California for the trial. Several hours later, the reporter managed to break free from his hold with the help of negotiators. In March 2001, he was extradited to Los Angeles, followed by his mother in June 2001. A couple of years later, in November 2003, Kenneth Jr. pleaded guilty to killing David Kazdin in 1998. In exchange for testifying against his mother, he avoided the death penalty for himself as well as his mother in case she got convicted. During her trial, he testified against her and told the jury how Sante had convinced him to become his accomplice. She was eventually found guilty of being involved in David’s murder as the judge called her “one of the most evil individuals.”