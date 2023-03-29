David Langer: Where is the Emergency: NYC Doctor Now?

Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC’ is an interesting docuseries that follows medical and emergency personnel who work non-stop to save lives in New York City. While the show delves into the personal lives of some of these “heroes,” we also get a sneak peek into their daily lives and how they face every crisis calmly and confidently. Furthermore, the series also offers the viewer a detailed look into how a hospital, emergency room, and operation theatre functions.

Dr. David Langer, MD, agreed to be a part of the show and even allowed cameras to follow him as he went about his daily duties. Being the Chairman of Neurosurgery at Lennox Hill Hospital, David is pretty used to handling immense responsibility. Well, let’s delve into his life and find out where he is at present, shall we?

Who Is Dr. David Langer?

Dr. David Langer found his passion for medicine and science quite early on in his life. Hence, after high school, he attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in General Biology. Subsequently, he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1991 before assisting in establishing a new neurosurgical institute in New York City. In June 2004, David took on the position of Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital, which he held till May 2010. He then went on to join Lennox Hill Hospital as the Director of the Division of Neurosurgery in May 2013 before being made the Chief of Neurosurgery the following year. In the meantime, David also got involved with the Donald & Barbara Zucker School of Medicine as a Professor of Neurosurgery.

At the time of filming, Dr. David Langer was working as the Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York City. While his job required him to deal with patients from all walks of life on a regular basis, David also had to keep the other staff in order and make sure that everyone was satisfied. Being in charge of a whole department is a massive responsibility in itself, and David mentioned how the complications of neurosurgery made it even more difficult. On top of that, he had to deal with numerous crises and even found himself comforting patients’ family from time to time.

Interestingly, even though most doctors try and maintain an impersonal relationship with most patients in order to keep themselves from getting attached, David chose a different approach. He appeared to connect well with every single patient under him and knew the right thing to say at the right time. Moreover, his calm and confident demeanor comforted worrying family members, and it was clear that Dr. David Langer has always been an asset to the hospital.

Where Is Dr. David Langer Now?

David has had an immensely successful career and received numerous awards, including the title of Top Doctor and New York Magazine’s Best Doctor. Additionally, sources mention that David’s incredible leadership and dedication to his work propelled Lennox Hill Hospital’s neurosurgery department to success. At present, David remains the active Chairman of Lennox Hill Hospital’s Department of Neurosurgery and continues to be a Professor of Neurosurgery at the Donald & Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. Additionally, he peer reviews several neurosurgery journals and is a prominent member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

While David’s fame has allowed him to appear on several prestigious TV channels, including CNN, FOX, and CBS, among others, he is a member of Box Inc. and Cisco Systems’ medical advisory board. Moreover, he has been featured in print media and is responsible for establishing the medical consulting firm Playback Health in 2018, where he currently holds the position of Chief Medical Officer. We are also happy to report that David is happily married to his wife, Nancy, who also holds a Doctor of Medicine, and the couple shares four wonderful children. Witnessing David’s success is genuinely heartwarming, and we wish him the best for the years to come.

