Mirtha Macri: Where is the Emergency: NYC Doctor Now?

If you are intrigued by the inner workings of a hospital or an emergency room, Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC’ will be right up your alley. The Netflix docuseries follows a dedicated and responsible team of medical personnel and emergency responders who work tirelessly around the clock to save human lives in New York City. With cameras following the professionals around, we get a detailed and authentic look into their day-to-day routine and learn how they balance it with their personal commitments.

Dr. Mirtha Macri, MD, a doctor of Emergency Medicine at Lennox Hill Hospital, is featured heavily in the series. While we get a first-hand view of how Mirtha deals with crises on a daily basis, she also goes on to explain her role in the hospital and the challenges that come with it. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s take a look at Mirtha’s life and find out where she is at present, shall we?

Who Is Dr. Mirtha Macri?

At the time of filming, Dr. Mirtha Macri was working as a doctor of emergency medicine at New York’s Lennox Hill Hospital. Mirtha discovered her desire to become a doctor from quite a young age and was encouraged further when her loved ones pushed her toward achieving her dreams. Hence, after graduating high school, Mirtha began pursuing a course in medicine and eventually earned her doctor’s degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. On top of that, she even has a certification in Emergency Medicine from the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Readers will be interested to know that Mirtha enjoys an illustrious career and has been a part of several prestigious health centers and hospitals in and around New York City. In fact, a few of her notable previous workplaces include Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, and South Shore University Hospital. While on the show, Mirtha mentioned that her job as a doctor of emergency medicine was highly challenging and taxing. Not only did her role require her to pay constant attention throughout her shift, but she had to keep herself mentally and physically ready in order to face any emergency that might come up. Besides, Mirtha insisted that emergencies were never planned, and in her line of work, such occurrences ended up becoming quite severe and even life-threatening for the patient. Hence, keeping calm in the face of chaos and crisis is of utmost importance.

On the other hand, apart from her job as a professional doctor, Mirtha also had to deal with anxious family members, who are often in desperate need of reassurance. Keeping patients and their families assured is the mark of a good doctor, and Mirtha appeared highly adept at her job. Her compassion and kind behavior went a long way toward her success, and the show even portrayed how her colleagues had immense respect for her.

Where Is Dr. Mirtha Macri Now?

While fans might recognize Dr. Mirtha Macri from a previous Netflix docuseries titled ‘Lennox Hill,’ her fame and success helped her get featured on several other prestigious movie shows and publications. On top of it, ‘Lennox Hill’ even portrayed Mirtha’s commitment to her profession, as she stayed back in New York City during the pandemic and worked tirelessly even while awaiting her second child. She was also away from her family during this time as her husband and child were away in New Jersey.

Anyway, at present, Mirtha is happily married, and we are happy to report that she and her husband share two wonderful children. Even though the doctor prefers to keep her personal life under wraps, she still works as an Emergency Medicine specialist at several New York City hospitals, including Lenox Hill Hospital. Moreover, readers should note that while Dr. Mirtha Macri has over fifteen years of experience under her belt, she is a vocal advocate for patients dealing with financial issues and believes that healthcare should be equal for all. In fact, she mentioned that every time she dons the doctor’s uniform and works a shift, she faces an event that affects her life personally. Witnessing Mirtha’s incredible commitment is truly inspiring, and we hope success never eludes her in all her future endeavors.

