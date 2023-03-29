John Bookvari: Where is the Emergency: NYC Doctor Now?

If you have ever wondered how emergency services and medical personnel work in tandem in order to save lives, you might enjoy Netflix’s docuseries ‘Emergency: NYC.’ The show takes us deep into the lives of nurses, doctors, and other medical workers who operate around the clock in high-pressure situations, where they face all crises calmly. Besides, apart from giving us an authentic sneak peek into how a hospital, emergency room, and operation theatre function, the show studies the daily routine of medical personnel and portrays how they strike a balance between professional and personal commitments.

With the show focusing on one-on-one interviews to give us an insight into the health industry, the audience is soon introduced to John Boockvar, MD, who acts as the Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital. While John’s commitment and dedication to his work are irrefutable, fans are eager to know more about him as a person. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out where John is at present, shall we?

Who Is Dr. John Boockvar?

Determined to pursue a career in medicine from an early age, Dr. John Boockvar began attending the University of Pennsylvania right after high school, where he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences. He later went on to be a part of the Neurological Surgery Residency Program at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and has been involved with various hospitals and health centers in and around New York City since then. While John has enjoyed an illustrious and successful professional life, his colleagues talked about his dedication to his work and how he never let anything come between him and his duty. On top of it, John is also known for his compassion and his ability to reassure his patients in the worst of times.

From the very beginning, John’s interests lay in the treatment of cancer as well as benign and malignant brain tumors. While sources claim that John is known for his minimally invasive and effective treatments against brain tumors and disorders related to the skull and spine, he is also known for being an expert surgeon with a specialty in skull base and endoscopic pituitary surgery and spinal surgery, among others. Additionally, readers should know that Dr. John is a respected researcher who is known for his incredible work in the fields of brain tumors and stem cell biology.

Although John joined New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital as a neurosurgeon in June 2014, it did not take long for him to climb up the ranks. In the meantime, he also took up the position of Professor of Neurological Surgery at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra-Northwell. Talking about his profession, John mentioned that a lapse in attention for even a second ends up being the difference between life and death in his line of work. On top of it, he mentioned that apart from undertaking stressful operations on a daily basis, his responsibilities as the Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery are immense, and the show made it clear that John has always been an integral part of the hospital.

Where Is Dr. John Boockvar Now?

We are glad to report that John’s incredible work has received its due appreciation as he has been presented with several prestigious awards. Moreover, reports mention that his name has appeared in numerous honorary lists, including New York’s Top Docs, Best Doctors in New York, and America’s Best Doctors for Cancer, among others. On top of that, fans might recognize John from his role in the Netflix documentary ‘Lennox Hill, and he has also been featured in other publications as well as TV shows.

While John was inducted into the American Academy of Neurological Surgeons in 2016 and the Senior Society of Neurosurgeons in 2017, readers will be surprised to know that he is an honorary surgeon for the New York Police Department. However, at present, he is still the acting Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery and the Director of Brain Tumor and Pituitary/Neuroendocrine Centers at Lenox Hill Hospital. Besides, apart from being a proud father, John is happily married to Jodi Boockvar, and we wish them success in the years to come.

