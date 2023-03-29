Elliot Grodstein: Where is the Emergency: NYC Doctor Now?

Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC’ revolves around a group of medical personnel and emergency response people who work around the clock to save lives in New York City. While the show gives us an authentic sneak peek into the workings of hospitals and emergency rooms, cameras also follow professionals as they go about their day-to-day routine. It honestly is fascinating to witness how such medical personnel balance their professional and personal commitments while dealing with crises on a regular basis.

With the show relying on one-on-one interviews to help viewers understand the workings of a hospital, it introduces us to Dr. Elliot Grodstein, who specializes as a transplant surgeon. The job of a transplant surgeon is extremely risky in itself, as a tiny mistake can lead to a disaster. On top of it, fans were left in awe of Elliot’s people skills and are quite eager to know more about him. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s take a look at Dr. Elliot Grodstein and find out where he is at present, shall we?

Who Is Dr. Elliot Grodstein?

At the time of filming, Dr. Elliot Grodstein was working as a transplant surgeon at North Shore University Hospital. While in high school, Elliot decided to build a career in medicine and hence attended McGill University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2006. He then went on to pursue a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons before completing his surgical residency at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Furthermore, he even completed a Fellowship in Transplant Surgery from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2017.

While on the show, Dr. Elliot Grodstein talked about the challenges that came with his job, and we even got to witness how he has to remain calm even when faced with a crisis. The practice of Transplant Surgery is extremely difficult as it requires one to stay attentive throughout the procedure. Furthermore, while a typical transplant surgery takes quite a long time, doctors have to coordinate with other nurses and medical workers in order to receive an organ safely from the donor. Sometimes, organs are flown into the city from outside, and the transplant surgeon has to ensure that he gets his timing right for a successful operation. In fact, the show mentioned that there are times when, even after a successful organ transplant, the patient passes away on the operating table.

Apart from his incredible skill and knowledge as a transplant surgeon, the show portrayed Dr. Elliot Grodstein’s human skills, as he appeared adept in reassuring the family members of patients. Maintaining an atmosphere of order is most important in a hospital, and how Elliot handled all queries and comforted the family members proved that he is an asset to the organization.

Where Is Dr. Elliot Grodstein Now?

Dr. Elliot Grodstein has enjoyed an illustrious career to date, and his fame paved the way for him to get featured in several prestigious TV shows and publications. Additionally, his work and research in transplant surgery haven’t gone unnoticed, as he received several awards throughout his professional life. On top of that, he is a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and has also been included in multiple lists of the best doctors in the United States.

Although Elliot prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, we do know he currently resides in New York City, where he works as a transplant surgeon at several hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Medical Center at Northwell Health and LIJ-Cohen Children’s Hospital. Moreover, he is a member of the board of directors of LiveOnNY and a regional nine representative for the OPTN Kidney Transplant Committee at the United Network for Organ Sharing. Besides, Dr. Elliot Grodstein also holds the position of Assistant Professor Of Surgery at Northwell Health, and we wish him the best for the years to come.

