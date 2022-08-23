David Madrigal Murder: Where are Christian Rasnick, Nicole O’Neill, and Timmy Lynn Soto Now

The town of Detroit in Michigan was shocked by the discovery of the body of a veteran firefighter in his home by his son in December 2015. A much-loved member of the community due to his kindness and empathy, David Madrigal lost his life to a heinous act of violence catapulted by greed. Investigation Discovery’s ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn: A Hero Betrayed’ dives deep into the case to bring forward the intrinsic case details of the investigation and how the perpetrators were finally caught by the police. Curious about the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, we’ve you covered.

How Did David Madrigal Die?

David Madrigal Sr. was a resident of Garden City in Wayne County, Michigan. The 59-year-old had been a Detroit firefighter for 26 years, and was assigned at the Engine 33, Ladder 13 station on Lawndale at the time. He was a proud grandfather and father of David Jr. and Christina. David loved his job dearly and was a very compassionate human being. Apart from collecting toys for children and volunteering to help those without homes, David was also an active member of the Fire Department’s Honor Guard — which pays tribute to firefighters, who lost their lives on the line of duty, at their funerals.

David was rightly referred to as “Super Dave” by those who knew him. At the time of the incident, he was planning on retiring and had even rented the Belle Isle Pavilion on June 12, 2016, for his colleagues to celebrate his retirement party. Mike, the President of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association, said, “He was a giver, an old soul. He was a compassionate man. This is why it hurts so much, and why the firefighters are so pissed off. He was just a good man, and a kind soul.”

As per Mike, David’s colleague last spoke with him on December 19, 2015, when the Fire Department had an event planned for firefighters to get together and wrap presents for children. He was supposed to attend the event, but he did not show up. David’s son, David Madrigal Jr., had called his father many times, but each time the call went to voice mail. A little concerned, he went to his father’s residence on the west side of the city to check up on him on December 21, 2015, at around 7:30 pm.

The son was shocked to find his father in his recliner with a bloody face. Madrigal Jr. said, “He was ice cold.” Initially thinking his father had shot himself because he had been living with depression for some time, Madrigal Jr. quickly changed his mind when he discovered that there was no gun and things missing, including a safe, from the residence. The upstairs bedroom had also been ransacked. The police were immediately notified.

The authorities soon arrived and began inspecting the scene and launched the investigation. Apart from the safe and other personal items, the victim’s black 2015 Ford Explorer was also missing. However, the authorities soon found out that David’s missing car had been discovered near an alley near the 3800 block of Bangor on December 19, 2015. The car was set on fire and the Detroit Fire Department arrived at the scene to extinguish it. As per the medical report, David’s cause of death was later determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Who Killed David Madrigal?

Following a 3 month extensive investigation, the police arrested and charged Timmy Lynn Soto, then 32, Nicole O’ Neill, then 33, and Christian Anthony Rasnick, then 19, in the murder of David. One of the investigating officers, Sgt. Lance Sullivan, later said, “This was a case that involved everything we do: DNA, forensic evidence, and people coming forward at the right time.”

Soto confessed to the crime during a lengthy police investigation. He had befriended David, and the latter had invited him to his home for drinks on December 19, 2015. Soto took along Rasnick and Nicole with the aim to rob David. According to Soto, David was allegedly hitting on Nicole and even touched her. This behavior reportedly brought back “flashbacks” of Soto witnessing sexual abuse in the past, and it pushed him over the edge. Soto left David’s house at one point with Nicole to bring back drugs and returned to find David dozing off in his recliner. Soto proceeded to strike David twice in the head with a weight plate he found at David’s home and then proceeded to steal his safe.

The trio took off in David’s car with the safe that contained around $1500 in cash and two firearms. Soto drove the car to one of his friend’s basement, pried open the safe with a crowbar, split the cash, and proceeded to leave David’s car in an alley before setting it on fire.

Where are Christian Rasnick, Nicole O’Neill, and Timmy Lynn Soto Today?

All the 3 assailants pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in front of a Wayne County jury and were sentenced accordingly. Timmy Lynn Soto pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearms charges in December and was sentenced to 38-82 years in prison. He is presently incarcerated at Macomb Correctional Facility. Christian Anthony Rasnick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October and was sentenced on December 15, 2016, to 10-30 years in prison. He was sentenced to a further 5 years in prison on January 15, 2019, for possession of a firearm in jail. He is presently incarcerated at Oaks Correctional Facility.

Nicole O’ Neill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20-50 years in prison on March 3, 2017. She is presently incarcerated at Huron Valley Complex with the earliest release date of March 10, 2036.

