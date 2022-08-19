Summer Inman Murder: Where is William “Bill” Inman Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Blood Relatives: Wasted Away’ chronicles the tale of the violent murder of the 25-year-old mother of three, Summer Inman, in Logan, Ohio. She was reported missing by her parents on her way back from work in March 2011 and was found about a week later in the septic tank of a church. The episode deftly covers the investigation that led to the police discovering the body and ultimately nabbing her killers. If you are interested to know the case details as well as the identity and the current whereabouts of the perpetrators, then we have your back. So, let’s just begin then, shall we?

How Did Summer Inman Die?

Born on December 31, 1985, in Logan, Summer Dawn Cook Inman was the daughter of Michael D. and Debra S. Chambers Cook. She met William “Will” A. Inman II at a picnic at Faith Tabernacle Church near Nelsonville. Will’s father, William A. ‘Bill’ Inman, had lent a hand in building the church and played piano and guitar at Sunday services. Soon after graduating from Logan High School, Summer, then 18, married 19-year-old Will in 2004. She found Will to be “nice, polite, and caring,” and his family seemed to be perfect to Summer. Unfortunately, Summer was soon going to find out how wrong she was.

Summer lived in Florida with Will and his parents, Bill and Sandra K. Inman, till 2008 before they moved to Hamden, Vinton County, Ohio. Will and Bill worked in construction, while Summer and Sandra were homemakers; they looked after the house and children. The couple had three young children — Alex, Kaley, and Alanna. However, Summer soon found Will and her in-laws to be very controlling and eventually filed for divorce in June 2010.

In a sworn affidavit, Summer claimed that her husband allegedly wanted 12 children and even was considering taking on a second wife. He allegedly downloaded photos of young women from polygamy websites on his cellphone and even allegedly threatened to kill her if she took the children away from her.

After filing for divorce, Summer moved in with her parents, started dating again, attended counseling twice a week for victims of domestic violence, and started working as an office janitor. She had even been planning to enroll in Hocking College’s culinary arts program. Hence, it came as a shock when she did not call or text, as she always did after work, on March 22, 2011, and her parents knew that something was wrong. Michael called 911 and reported, “She’s (Summer) nowhere to be found. We found her coat and her iPod.”

The police later would find Summer’s body in a septic tank behind the Faith Tabernacle Church, the very place where she had first met with her husband. They had to open 6 screws of a steel lid that sealed the tank before recovering the body. The church was situated about 20 miles away from the Century National Bank where she worked as a janitor and was last seen alive. The body was “very much intact” and clothed in the same black T-shirt that she wore to work.

Who Killed Summer Inman?

Summer’s parents promptly named the Inman family as their suspects and the police quickly found evidence to corroborate their claim. The relationship between Summer and her in-laws worsened with her being forced to exchange the children at the sheriff’s office in Logan or the police station when it was Will’s turn to have the children. The Inmans allegedly made false claims of Summer’s boyfriend, Adam Peters, abusing the children since they wanted full-time custody of the children.

Witnesses reportedly testified seeing two men forcing Summer into a car, driven by a blonde woman, on March 22, 2011, at around 11 pm. Will had been spotted the very next day taking his white Ford Crown Victoria to a car wash at 7:30 am and even getting new tires for the vehicle. The police arraigned the Inman family and charged them with felony kidnapping on March 24, 2011.

The Inmans refused to co-operate with the police initially but Sandra confessed to the crime and even led the police to the exact location Summer’s body was dumped on March 29, 2011. She reportedly told a deputy sheriff, “It was my idea. I thought I could talk to her.” The Inmans had kidnapped Summer and bound her wrist with plastic zip ties. However, Will allegedly killed Summer by accidentally strangling her with the zip tie he had put around her neck.

Where is William “Bill” Inman Today?

Bill was charged with the murder of Summer, along with his wife and son. In the absence of an impartial jury in Hocking County, Bill’s trial was shifted to Ross County Common Pleas Court. On February 6, 2013, Hocking County Judge John Wallace sentenced Bill to life in prison without the chance of parole following a recommendation from the jury. He will also serve another 14 years of consecutive sentences for other crimes related to his daughter-in-law’s murder, including 1 year for gross abuse of her body, 3 years for evidence tampering, and 10 years for kidnapping.

After his sentencing, Bill told the court, “I regret my actions. I can’t undo what I’ve done. I’m sorry for the families that have lost. I’m sorry for my family and my grand family. I’m sorry.” Will was also sentenced to life in prison without parole, and Sandra was sentenced to 15 years to life. As per official records, Bill is presently incarcerated at Pickaway Correctional Institution, Ohio.

Read More: Norma Rodriguez Murder: Where is Warren Mackey Now?