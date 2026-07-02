David Scott Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

David Nathaniel Scott, lovingly known as Dave, was a 47-year-old dutiful deputy jailor, a loving father, and a beloved husband. However, he never expected that his life would come to a sudden halt in May 2018, when he was brutally shot dead in his home in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. The episode titled ‘She Finally Snapped’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ takes a closer look at the heartbreaking case and how his wife was also shot but survived the attack. The investigation ultimately uncovered a string of feuds and simmering tension that led to the tragedy. The episode further features interviews with his loved ones and officials who caught the killer.

David Scott Met His Untimely Demise From a Gunshot Wound to the Chest

David Nathaniel Scott arrived as a bundle of joy in his parents’ lives on September 24, 1970. He was affectionately known as Dave and shared a strong bond with his brother, Adam Scott. David was known among his family and friends for his kind and hardworking nature. After completing his formal education, he began his professional life by working at a group home in Ohio. In his adulthood, he entered into a relationship and joyfully welcomed his daughter, Aqilla Scott, into the world. Sadly, that relationship didn’t work out, leading to its end. In 1995, David first met his soulmate, Shawna Scott, who had a daughter, Haley Boyd, from a previous relationship. Soon, their connection became stronger, and he moved in with Shawna.

David embraced Haley as his daughter and helped raise her. Eventually, he and Shawna tied the knot during one of their vacations. Shortly after, the pair gave birth to their daughter, Hunter Scott. By 2002, they relocated to Mount Sterling, Kentucky, to be closer to Shawna’s family. Since she was unable to work due to her disability, David began working at Summit Polymer’s factory. Additionally, he took on a part-time role as a Deputy Jailer at the Montgomery County Regional Jail. A man of faith, he was a proud member of the Freedom Church. By May 2018, David decided to install CCTV cameras outside his house since he and his family had a dispute with a neighbor.

On May 26, 2018, David was installing a surveillance camera in his home’s back porch while Shawna was working inside. Around 8:17 pm, their loved ones called 911, reporting that both David and Shawna had been shot by someone who broke into their home. As first responders and officials rushed to the scene, they sadly pronounced the 47-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. On the other hand, Shawna sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was rushed to the hospital, where she fortunately survived. Back at their home, authorities discovered a significant amount of blood on the wall and the porch. The autopsy reportedly revealed that David died from a fatal gunshot wound, which pierced his heart.

CCTV Footage and Witness Statements Pointed Officials to David’s Neighbor

Officials at the scene reportedly first spoke with David and Shawna’s loved ones, who identified the shooter as their neighbor, Frances Ann Zaayer. According to reports, when law enforcement checked the already installed surveillance camera footage from the residence, they discovered that it captured Frances walking toward David’s home and pulling out a gun as she approached. Court records indicated that, after speaking further with his family, they learned of a dispute that had been ongoing for over a year among Shawna, her husband, and Frances. They reportedly learned that Frances had started living with the couple in November 2016 because her new home across the street was being rebuilt.

As per reports, Frances moved into her home in March 2017 because Shawna asked her to leave after the former became increasingly short-tempered. Further records suggest that problems continued to rise when Frances built a small part of her driveway on Shawna’s father’s property. According to Shawna’s statements, her neighbor allegedly began stalking and harassing her. Ultimately, in April 2017, she and Frances got into a fight. Following that, the latter called 911 to report that Shawna had assaulted her and that David had allegedly threatened her. On May 11, 2017, David’s wife was arrested on the charge of fourth-degree assault but was released the following day.

Authorities Arrested the Killer After Uncovering a Year-Long Feud

In early May 2018, Shawna entered a guilty plea to the charge against her and received one year of probation. The court reportedly also ordered her to attend anger management classes. In her statements, she claimed that it didn’t sit well with Frances since she wanted her neighbor to be imprisoned, which further escalated the problems, as per reports. Investigative records suggest that Frances even started mowing her lawn topless while David and Shawna’s grandchildren were out in the pool. According to police records, Frances began making several 911 calls, alleging that law enforcement didn’t care about her safety.

In those calls, Frances alleged that David and Shawna were a threat to her. Authorities reportedly deduced that the year-long feud between her and David’s family might have been the reason behind the homicide. Ultimately, Frances was arrested on May 27, 2018. She was charged with murder, attempted murder, and first-degree burglary. During her arraignment, the prosecution added another count of attempted murder to her charges. In January 2022, she avoided a jury trial by pleading guilty to murder, second-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment. On February 15, 2022, Frances received a 35-year prison sentence with the possibility of parole on May 4, 2038.

Read More: Frances Zaayer: Where is David Scott’s Killer Now?