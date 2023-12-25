Jason and David: Where Are The Millionaire Matchmaker Participants Now?

Bravo’s ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ is based on Patti Stanger’s dating service, Millionaire’s Club. The series follows her and her team of talented matchmakers as they set up potential well-to-do singles with dates that are as closely compatible with them. The third season sees several single actors, entrepreneurs, and the who’s-who of the social circle coming over to Patti, hoping she’d be able to fix them up with someone special. While many clicked and took their stories beyond the show, some tanked due to compatibility issues. Among them, two men, Jason Davis and David Sheltraw, poles apart from each other, also come to Patti for her matchmaking skills.

While Jason, also known as ‘Gummi Bear,’ is famous in the tabloid for his wild and crazy antics, David is the absolute middle-aged charmer. He has the looks, wit, and charisma to bowl anyone over. While one is an actor, the other is a former actor and model turned real estate heavyweight. Handling one was a task, and the other, a piece of cake. However, it’s been a while since the episode ended. If you’re a fan of David or Jason and want to learn more about their whereabouts now, we’ve got you covered.

Jason And Divorcee David Were Hopeful Of Finding Love Again

Episode 5 of the third season of ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ introduced Patti to her two new clients. While one was the messy and bizarre Gummi Bear, aka Jason Davis, the other was Chelsea’s client, 50-something-year-old attractive and muscular David Sheltraw. Jason was a 25-year-old actor best known for giving voice to Mikey Blumberg from ‘Recess,’ the animated television show. He was also the grandson of industrialist and philanthropist couple Marvin and Barbara Davis. Patti wasn’t particularly excited about having him on board especially because of his reputation.

To top it all, he had made it clear that he would not change himself for anyone. Despite being unsure, Patti didn’t mind stepping up to a challenge and finding someone for the self-proclaimed ‘hopeless romantic.’ Her other client, David Sheltraw, was what one would call a ‘dream client.’ Beyond his good looks and perfect personality, the 50-something real estate agent had quite the taste in women. He wanted them to be fun and bubbly with a ‘Meg Ryan’ personality. He was a divorcee and looked to meet someone new, hoping to click with them.

David enjoyed keeping fit and was willing to work on himself for the better. Patti set David up for a few trial dates so he could figure out and work on his shortcomings. With Jason, she sent him for a major makeover with Destin. Then, they were introduced to the potential dates. While David chose Leslie to be his date, Jason picked Stephanie. Both men were quite happy and satisfied with Patti’s choice of partners for them, making all her efforts worth it.

Jason Passed Away While David Now Focuses On His Work With Real Estate

After the episode on ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ wrapped up, Jason returned to his life as an actor and socialite. During his struggle with drugs, he went on to feature in VH1’s ‘Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,’ which followed his treatment around substance abuse. He also found himself in legal trouble when on January 28, 2011, he was arrested in Newport Beach, California, for the possession of a controlled substance. This was one day after the reunion of the ‘Celebrity Rehab’ show. Jason tragically passed away at the age of 35 in Los Angeles, California, on February 16, 2020, which coincided with the 19th anniversary of Recess: School’s Out. The death was ruled an accident, which was caused due to the effects arising from the use of fentanyl.

Meanwhile, David, who shuffles his time between Miami and Los Angeles, chooses to focus on his work as a real estate agent. In 2021, he signed up with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate as their sales associate. Even though he has a social media presence, he mostly posts regarding house listings. David prefers to maintain a low profile after the show, and little is known about his personal life or relationship status. While we respect his decision to remain private, and as fans, we hope he does well in all his future and present undertakings.

Read More: Shauna and Michael: Where Are The Millionaire Matchmaker Entrepreneurs Now?