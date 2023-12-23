Shauna and Michael: Where Are The Millionaire Matchmaker Entrepreneurs Now?

Bravo’s ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ is a reality television series that’s based on Beverly Hills’ Millionaire’s Club. Hosted by Patti Stanger, the series follows her and her team of competent matchmakers as they set out to ensure every wealthy single person in Los Angeles has a suitable partner in their lives. In season 3 of the show, one of their clients is Shauna Raisch. An entrepreneur who first appeared in the second season and returned in the third season again, hoping to get lucky in love this time around.

Meanwhile, new client Michael Persall came in with the looks, the charm, and the money but lacks confidence when it comes to women. Both came to Patti in the third season, hoping she’d be able to weave her magic and get them someone special. However, that was several years ago. If you’re wondering where Michael and Shauna are after their 2010 stint in ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker,’ we’ve got you covered.

Shauna and Michael Dealt With Problems Of Their Own on the Show

In episode 3 of season 3 of ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker,’ Patti is visited by a former client of hers, 42-year-old Shauna Raisch, the owner of a boutique salon named Twiggs and an arch nemesis of Patti’s from last season. While she isn’t sure if it would be a good idea to take Shauna on board, considering the experience they have had, Destin convinces her. He believes that she’s ready to take Patti’s advice in the dating game and is willing to opt for men who can be considered a bit more “age appropriate.” Despite being skeptical, Patti agrees to give their association another shot.

While she prepared to take on the challenge of finding Shauna her dream man, she was approached by another client – 30-year-old Michael Persall, the Founder and Chairman of ABP Capital, a financial services firm, and the President of Persall Group. He was charming and had the money, personality, and looks. Just as Patti thought of him as her ‘dream client,’ she realised what’s been holding him back; his nature. He was an extremely shy person who had a very hard time trying to interact with girls.

Patti would have her hands full, trying to come up with something different and extra unique to get him to venture out of his shell. Two clients with extremely diverse personalities, and Patti would have to ensure both could go back home happy and satisfied with the partners she’d choose for them. Despite it being a daunting task she decided to tackle it confidently, hoping to come out successful at the end.

Michael and Shauna Are Now Focused on Their Professional Lives

After their time on ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker,’ both Shauna and Michael went back to their respective lives, focussing on their work. Her primary focus has been on ensuring her boutique Wayzata-based salon, Twiggs Salon, continues to cater to all sorts of clients and helps deal with their customized hair solutions to perfection. In 2018, Shauna’s salon in collaboration with photographer Joshua Filmalter did a project titled ‘Project Look-alike’ wherein ordinary people were given makeovers that would turn them into their most-loved celebrities. She has chosen to keep her private life away from the public eye and despite maintaining a social media account, only prefers to post about her salon and clients.

California-based Michael went on to further acquire and expand his business and broaden his portfolio by becoming the owner and chairman of C3bank. It was rumored that he was dating ‘Vikings’ actress Katheryn Winnick in 2020 but it isn’t known if and when the couple broke up. He has also preferred keeping his personal life away from the public eye and has let the focus remain on his work only.

While both Michael and Shauna had a memorable outing on the show, they’ve been living equally happy and content lives outside too. Being fans, we too couldn’t be happier to see two of our favorite clients from ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ leading individual fruitful lives in their capacity and continue to wish them all the luck in all their future endeavors.

