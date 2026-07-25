David AKA Soulmar Allerai: What Happened to the Soulful Journey Member?

One of the key figures in the operations of Soulful Journey and its affiliated organizations was David, also known as Soulmar Allerai. He initially joined the group along with his mother and sister, but even after they decided to leave, David continued to remain a part of the organization. In ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey,’ members of his family speak about the circumstances that led them to join the group and describe what followed in the years afterward. David also appeared in a brief interview, where he reflected on the experiences that ultimately led him to leave Soulful Journey and shared what life within the organization was like from his perspective.

David AKA Soulmar Allerai Stayed With Soulaire Allerai Even After His Family Left

David was in his early twenties when he joined Soulful Journey alongside his mother, Rachel Rains, and his sister, Meghan Griffith. In 2008, the family was living in Michigan, where Rachel had worked as a psychic medium for many years. However, as business began to slow down, she got in touch with Soulaire Allerai and believed it could be a fresh start for both herself and her children. She was eventually offered an opportunity to work alongside Soulaire, and David was eager to become part of the group. He later said that he was immediately drawn to Soulaire’s personality and charisma. Within a few months, Rachel and Meghan no longer felt comfortable with the organization and decided to leave, but David chose to stay behind.

Rachel recalled that they remained in limited contact for a few years before her son allegedly cut off communication with her completely. She said that, since David was an adult, she felt she had to respect his decisions and give him space. Over the following years, David became an integral part of Soulful Journey. He legally changed his name to Soulmar Allerai and, in 2020, became one of the co-owners of Bad Rooster. According to David, he worked as the head chef because of his previous culinary experience, but he alleged that he never received proper recognition for the work he contributed.

By 2022, Bad Rooster and Soulaire Allerai filed a defamation lawsuit against two sisters who had accused the group of being a cult and alleged that the restaurant was helping fund it. At the time, David was married to another group member named Jemma. He said that the couple shared a room with other members, with only a curtain separating their living space. David recalled that when he and Jemma wanted to go on a date by themselves one Sunday, it was allegedly frowned upon, although they went anyway. In his interview, David said that the defamation lawsuit, combined with the realization that he was in his late thirties without a home of his own or even the privacy to spend time alone with his wife, forced him to question the life he had built. Eventually, he and Jemma decided to leave Soulful Journey and moved back to Michigan, where they went to stay with his mother and sister.

David AKA Soulmar Allerai is Leading a Happily Married Life Privately

David was once an integral part of Soulful Journey, but he has since distanced himself completely from the organization. Following the defamation lawsuit and the growing public scrutiny surrounding the group, as well as the allegations from numerous former members that it operated as a cult, David has chosen to maintain a low public profile. He and his wife, Jemma, largely keep to themselves and have reconnected with their family in Michigan. David now appears focused on building a new chapter of his life alongside Jemma. Looking back, he has said that he believes he lost many important years while being part of Soulful Journey and through his long association with Soulaire Allerai.

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