Kendra Stewart AKA Sheeba: Where is the Former Cult Member Now?

Hulu’s ‘The Cult of NatureBoy’ traces the rise and fall of a group called Carbon Nation, led by its founder, Eligio Bishop, also known as NatureBoy. The docuseries brings together the perspectives and stories of various individuals who were connected to the group, both from within and from the outside, over the years. Kendra Stewart shared her journey, explaining what led her to join the group, which is widely known for its controversial practices. She also spoke about what it was like to be part of the group and reflected on the experiences and events she witnessed during her time there.

Kendra Stewart Cut Off Contact With Her Family When She Joined Carbon Nation

Kendra Carter shared that she was raised in a Christian household and had what she described as a fairly normal and loving childhood. However, she said she always felt different, unsure of who she was or what she wanted to become. Around 2017, when Carbon Nation was in Texas, one of the members reached out to her and began communicating with her. She recalled that during one of those interactions, Eligio Bishop himself appeared on camera and encouraged her to join them before they moved again. For the first time, Kendra felt a sense of belonging and believed she had found a purpose.

Kendra decided to distance herself from her family, even blocking many of them, and went on to join the group. She later said that the idea of living a utopian life in nature was more of a dream than a reality. According to her, they often stayed in rented properties, setting up tents in the backyard rather than truly living in the wilderness. Within weeks of joining, Kendra was told she would be married to Aaron Dixon, and the two were wed. She began living under a new name, Sheeba, and alleged that she had no say in these decisions.

Kendra also spoke about the group’s rules, claiming that domestic and intimate partner violence were normalized. She alleged that Aaron had struck her multiple times without consequence. She was among those arrested and deported from Hawaii, but remained with the group. She later said she witnessed alleged abuse involving Velvet Marquez and supported the sequence of events in Jenaé Newell’s case. It was only after Eligio’s arrest in 2022 that she left with her child, while Aaron stayed behind for some time longer.

Kendra Stewart is Proudly Raising a Daughter Today

Kendra Carter and Aaron Dixon share a daughter named Jahumi, and Kendra has been focused on raising her. Although she and Aaron are still legally married, they have both indicated that they are not together in the traditional sense and are instead co-parenting. In 2024, when Aaron testified during the trial, Kendra was present with him, and she said that having each other’s support made it easier to get through that experience. Life after leaving Carbon Nation has not been easy for Kendra either. She has not been charged with any crimes and has been vocal about her experiences.

In 2023, she appeared on a podcast alongside Jenaé Newell, where she spoke about the alleged abuse she witnessed within the group and the reality of their lifestyle. She has also participated in livestreams with Aaron, where they discussed their shared experiences and how difficult it has been to unlearn what they went through and rebuild their lives. Kendra has been open and honest in sharing her story and hopes that speaking out will help others understand, heal, and find their own way forward.

Read More: Where is Eligio Bishop Now? Update on the Alleged Cult Leader