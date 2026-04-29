Jenaé Alexandrea Newel AKA Neytiri: Where is Former Cult Member Now?

The group known as Carbon Nation had long drawn attention from many people on the internet. While some were fascinated by the lifestyle being promoted by the self-proclaimed messiah, Eligio Bishop, also known as NatureBoy, others were deeply concerned about the group’s activities. It was only in 2022, when Jenaé Newell filed charges against the former leader, that much of the conversation came to the forefront. Hulu’s ‘The Cult of NatureBoy’ features her interview, in which she details her account of how she joined the group and what the legal case meant for her.

Jenaé Newell Bravery Led to Charges Being Filed Against Eligio Bishop

Jenaé Newell had always considered herself spiritual and had been following the journey of Eligio Bishop, who called himself NatureBoy. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, she was working at a raw vegan restaurant named Tassili’s. It was in 2020, when the group moved to the same city, that Jenaé began interacting with them and was drawn in by what they were preaching. Much of it aligned with her own beliefs, and she felt it was a place where she could find fulfillment. She joined the group and was given the name Neytiri, but things soon took a different turn. She said that after joining, Eligio allegedly insisted on establishing a romantic connection with her and was persistent. Although she was not initially interested, she alleged that his repeated advances eventually led her to be with him.

She further claimed that she was allegedly subjected to ongoing physical and sexual abuse, along with strict control by the self-proclaimed leader. According to her, Eligio had relationships with multiple women in the group, and she was one of them. Newell testified that on March 27, 2022, Eligio reprimanded her for being disrespectful, after which she was allegedly slapped by another woman. At that point, she decided to leave, packed her belongings, and booked an Uber. She said that as she was about to go, Eligio asked to be with her one last time, telling her, “I’m not going to rape you.” She recalled being frightened, spending a short time with him, and then leaving a few hours later.

Afterward, Newell said many people encouraged her to come forward. It took time for her to process what had happened and recognize it as sexual assault. When she later discovered that an intimate video of her had been posted online, she filed a complaint for revenge porn. Her report led to additional charges of rape and false imprisonment, and in August 2022, Eligio was arrested. During his trial in February 2024, Newell testified. She maintained her composure despite detailed questioning. She later expressed relief that he was convicted and would spend his life in prison.

Jenaé Newell is Following Her Passion Through Entrepreneurial Ventures Today

Jenaé Alexandrea Newell began her academic journey at Valdosta State University, where she studied from 2013 to 2015, before pursuing specialized training in esthetics at Georgia Career Institute from June 2015 to May 2016. During this early period, she simultaneously gained hands-on experience in the service industry, working in multiple roles. In April 2015, she began working as a host, server, and expeditor at IHOP in Conyers, Georgia, until September 2015. She then briefly worked as a server at Cielo Mexican Grill & Cantina from October to November 2015, while also serving as a hostess at Red Lobster in Conyers from June to November 2015. In December 2015, Newell transitioned into the beauty industry, working as a beauty consultant at Sephora in Stone Mountain, Georgia, until May 2016.

After several years of growth and exploration, Newell stepped into entrepreneurship. On September 5 2018, she became self-employed, launching both G. Lotus Artistry and Sacred Lotus Tarot, which were to keep true to her creative and spiritual pursuits. Her entrepreneurial journey expanded further on July 24, 2021, when she founded G. Fleur Boutique, a clothing brand offering modern and eclectic styles. Alongside her ventures, she has continued working in the hospitality sector since October 20, 2022, as a waitress, bartender, and hostess at Chili’s Grill & Bar. In March 2024, she added author to her accomplishments with the publication of her book, ‘Lesson Learned: Wisdom Granted By The Divine,’ which is about her journey after leaving an alleged cult and the life she made from there. She has always been diversified in her career, which adds strength to it.

Jenaé Newell’s World is Centered Around Her Little Daughter

Jenaé Newell is, at her core, an artist who channels her creativity through cosplay and beauty content creation. She has built a presence as both a cosplay artist and a beauty influencer and uses her platforms to showcase transformative looks and imaginative character portrayals. Her work has taken her to events such as the 3rd Annual Official Black Fae Day Festival & Glamping in April 2026, as well as collaborations with communities such as Forest Bath Miami. She has brought characters like Hatsune Miku, figures inspired by Wicked the Musical, and Cleopatra to life as well. Her willingness to experiment with her appearance has opened doors to partnerships with brands including Gle Glow Eye Contacts, Beyond Canva Nails, and Akiwaii Official.

She has cultivated a growing audience of around 39,000 followers on Instagram, where she also maintains a separate page dedicated to beauty-focused content. Beyond Instagram, she remains active on TikTok and has created an Amazon storefront, allowing followers to recreate her signature looks and draw inspiration from her style. However, Newell places her greatest importance on her personal life. Her daughter, Azuli Rose, is her “reason to wake up every morning,” and she does everything for her. The little one is going to turn three in July 2026 and Newell is excited to make it a big celebration for her. All these big and small things add up to make her life full and lovable, and she is very proud of how far she has come.

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