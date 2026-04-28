Kayla Reid: What Happened to the Former Carbon Nation Member?

In 2023, when Eligio Bishop was found guilty on charges of rape and false imprisonment, the case stemmed from allegations made by one woman within his group, Carbon Nation. Since then, several women have come forward claiming they faced alleged mistreatment and abuse within the group. However, the first time Eligio came under national scrutiny was when the family of Kayla Reid, a young Canadian woman, reported her missing. She was with the group in Costa Rica, and her family alleged that it was a cult and that she needed to be brought back. Hulu’s ‘The Cult of NatureBoy’ provides an account of what transpired and how the situation unfolded.

Kayla Reid Was Reported Missing by Her Family When She Was With Eligio Bishop

Kayla Reid was living in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, with her family when she was reported missing. In February 2017, she had gone on a church retreat and did not return home. Her family grew concerned and reported her missing, but soon after, they spotted her in a Facebook video. She was in the background of one of the clips posted by Eligio Bishop from Costa Rica. That is when the situation escalated, and her family spoke out in the media. They alleged that she had been brainwashed and her mother, Tammy Reid, claimed that Eligio was an alleged cult leader who had indoctrinated her daughter.

Kayla had adopted the name Sun Ray while living with the group. As news stories spread and speculation grew around Eligio and the group, which was then going by the name Melanation or the Etherians, many reports alleged that it was a cult, turning it into a sensational media story. Kayla later joined a Facebook livestream with Eligio, where she stated that she had come to the group of her own will. She said that she had long wanted to leave Canada, and when she attempted to do so, people tried to get her help for her mental health. She maintained that joining the group was her own decision and that she had found a sense of peace within it.

As the attention around Kayla’s case increased, she made an announcement that she would be leaving Costa Rica and returning to Canada. She said that she was doing so because she wanted to protect the group and Eligio, who were under pressure due to the growing scrutiny. Eligio also spoke alongside her and claimed that he was being portrayed as an “evil Black man” who had kept Kayla, who was a white girl, against her will, even though she could leave at any time. Upon her return on March 16, 2017, the missing report that had been filed for her was officially closed as she had been located.

Kayla Reid Flew to Florida After Leaving Costa Rica

In late March 2017, Kayla Reid flew from Costa Rica to Florida, where she was met by her aunt, and the two of them then flew back to Canada. She had said in her video that even though she was returning for the safety of others, she did not plan to live in the country for very long. She added that she would not rejoin the group because of the attention and risk her presence might bring, but intended to set off on her own. Shortly after her departure, Eligio Bishop also posted a video stating that he had dropped Kayla off at the San José airport. She has not been in the public eye much since then and has kept a low profile. She has not spoken out following Eligio’s arrest and appears to be focusing on her own life.

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