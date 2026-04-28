Velvet Marquez: Where is Eligio Bishop’s Former Wife Now?

Amid the various allegations and accusations against Eligio Bishop, one of his strongest critics is Velvet Marquez. She was married to him, and the two even had a daughter together while she was part of the group that had been alleged to be a cult. Hulu’s ‘The Cult of NatureBoy’ features her interview, in which she speaks about the time since she joined and her experiences within it. She comes across as direct and clear about what she allegedly endured, and her account offers insight into the inner workings of a group that has long been considered controversial.

Velvet Marquez Alleged She Was Abused During and After Her Pregnancy

Velvet Marquez was around 21 years old in 2017 when she said she was struggling with where she was in life. She stated that the political situation in the country made her align with the idea that African Americans should no longer stay in the country, and that was when she began coming across social media posts by a man who called himself NatureBoy. He was based in Costa Rica and had several followers who lived with him, embracing a lifestyle closely connected to nature. Velvet messaged a person who went by the name Olmek the Ancient, and he invited her to join them. She said she was very excited, and once she joined, she felt it was where she was meant to be.

Velvet detailed how everything they ate was vegan and locally sourced, and that they had to use toilets outdoors, which she initially found difficult to adjust to. She said she felt happy for a while, but the reality turned out to be very different from what she had imagined. About three months into the group, she alleged that Eligio started asking her if she wanted to be with Olmek, which she found strange, and he began proclaiming his love for her. Velvet said this caused a rift between her and Olmek, and she eventually left him. That was when Eligio allegedly began telling others that he was in love with her and wanted to make her his “queen” or “chieftess.”

Velvet alleged that as soon as she became his partner, she was subjected to sexual and physical abuse. She detailed her accounts with allegations of being forced to perform sexual acts with other women against her will, and also being physically assaulted in front of others. By 2018, Velvet was pregnant, and she alleged that the abuse only worsened during that period and after she gave birth to their daughter. She claimed she was made to stand in a circle while other women and Eligio assaulted her. In August 2020, Velvet and Eligio got married in Las Vegas, Nevada, and shortly after, they went to Puerto Rico. Velvet said that one night in 2021, she managed to escape after others had a night of heavy drinking, and she never looked back.

Velvet Marquez is Raising Three Daughters on Her Own Today

Velvet Marquez was one of the women who testified against Eligio Bishop at his trial in February 2024. She spoke about her alleged experiences and gave a vivid account of the time she spent within the Carbon Nation group. Velvet has since worked to rebuild her life. She attended Tuskegee University and has also started her own business called Ceole Native. Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, she appears to still be living there. She has been focused on making her voice heard and has also built a presence as a content creator.

She maintains active profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and a YouTube channel named Memoir of Velvet. Through these platforms, she shares her story and discusses how she gradually found her footing in life for a second time after leaving the group. Velvet is the mother of three daughters: Eliana, whom she had with Eligio, and her two other daughters, Aviana and Mage. All three are still very young, and Velvet is committed to giving them a stable and loving upbringing. From horse riding to late-night ice cream outings and simply being present in both their big and small moments, she describes herself as a dedicated mother doing her best every day. She has also remained connected to her faith and describes herself as “Anchored by God.” Overall, she continues to focus on healing, motherhood, and building a positive future for herself and her children.

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