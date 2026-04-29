Alex Raposo, aka Goldenboy: Where is the Former Carbon Nation Member Now?

Directed by Benjamin “Ben” Zand, Hulu’s ‘The Cult of Natureboy’ is a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the titular social media influencer turned cult leader, Eligio Bishop. It carefully shines a light upon everything from how he kickstarted his brand of Carbon Nation as a spiritual group to how he ultimately evolved into a sexually-driven Chief/Messiah. Amongst those to thus be featured in this original is former member Alex Raposo (aka Goldenboy), who left the tribe within a month of joining and fortunately escaped its darkest turns.

Alex Raposo’s Interest in Organic Living Drew Him to Carbon Nation

Although born in Arcos de Valdevez, Portugal, Alex Raposo primarily grew up in Toronto, Canada, after his family relocated there when he was just a young boy for better opportunities. Their unit was big, beautiful, and supportive, as per his account in the aforementioned show, which gave him the confidence to pursue his passion as a career upon completing his studies. He was an amateur athelete as well as a sports enthusiast as a teenager, leading him to discover the world of fitness before he realized that’s where his calling lay – so, he became a bodybuilder.

It was when Alex was just starting out in 2016 – attending his debut Toronto Pro Show, competing for the first time, and embracing his roots – that he came across Natureboy. He had been watching documentaries about factory farming and plant-based diets when he stumbled upon Natureboy’s organic grocery haul, which immediately pulled him in. However, it was the influencer’s natural charisma and the fact that he was talking about how he was preparing to move into nature in Costa Rica that made the rising bodybuilder follow him.

Alex admittedly felt as if “this guy’s like some spiritual gangster,” resulting in them gradually building an online friendship as his comments started getting engagement and responses. The former was initially under the impression that Natureboy’s group, MelaNation (later Carbon Nation), didn’t take white members, but he soon learned their ideology was different. Therefore, by the time mid-September 2017 rolled around, he had packed his bags, decided to move to Costa Rica, embrace a natural, organic lifestyle, and never return.

Alex Raposo Left Carbon Nation Over Financial Issues and an Incident with the Police

Alex believed he would find his true self alongside Natureboy, which only strengthened when they actually met because he felt as if “he was meeting someone that I was meant to meet.” He was excited since everyone else was also “super friendly,” yet then he got a shock as he learned that not only would his bags be checked, but his money would be taken too. Whether it be any cash, his debit cards, or his credit cards, he was reportedly required to hand it all over to the one member who handled the group’s finances, so he hesitantly did so.

Alex had no idea at the time that one of his cards would later be used to allegedly buy an $800 ping-pong table, a decision he didn’t even question out of fear of angering or hurting the ego of Natureboy. However, things changed on October 14, 2017, when he claims he realized the leader wished to control every aspect of his followers’ lives for clout, without regard for their safety or well-being. That’s when the group had come face to face with the migration police while on their way to Limon, only for the latter to assert no one would get down from the bus or listen to what they had to say.

Costa Rican officials only had an issue with none of the tourists’ passports being stamped, as per the show, but they suggested they could do it right there, so as to allow them to continue their journey. Yet, according to the aforementioned original, owing to Natureboy’s commands and his livestreaming the ordeal, chaos ensued as deputies had no choice but to forcibly remove everyone from the bus. They were subsequently taken to a nearby station, where Alex’s cooperation enabled him to walk free and make his own way home, whereas almost everyone else was processed before being deported.

Alex Raposo Has Returned to the World of Fitness as a Breathwork Coach and a Bodybuilding Competitor

When Alex found his way back to Canada in late 2017, he felt as if everything he believed in or hoped to achieve in life had shattered, leaving him more confused and vulnerable than ever. However, thanks to the unwavering support of his parents, siblings, extended relatives, and friends, he was soon able to get back on his feet again by dabbling in labor work as well as embracing change. In fact, from 2019 to 2023, he proudly served as a Carpenter Helper on construction sites across Ontario Province, only stepping away when he learned the art of breathwork in fitness and fell in love with it.

Alex has since not only returned to the fitness world but also evolved into a Personal Trainer and Breathwork Coach with his own brand called Spiritually Fit with Alex in his hometown of Toronto. We should also mention he has held the titles of Breathwork Facilitator and Cold Immersion Guide at Elemental Rhythm since April 2023, and has been a Classic Physique Athlete with the Canadian Physique Alliance since July 2024. After all, it was in 2024/2025 that he decided to delve into Competitive Bodybuilding again, too, resulting in him having spent the past year or so getting into the best physical shape of his life.

Alex’s two biggest inspirations in bodybuilding are the renowned Frank Zane and the late Steve Reeves, so he hopes he can one day underscore their impact through his performance alone. It’s also imperative to note that he has since asserted he was at rock bottom after the whole ordeal with Natureboy, so bodybuilding is now more than just a sport to him; it’s his path of healing, growth, and reconnecting with his truest self. It thus comes as no surprise that the rising influencer has indeed begun competing again, with his most recent competition being The Toronto Naturals on April 18, 2026. On a personal level, it appears as if the 30-year-old is currently in a happy, healthy relationship with a local brunette beauty and is a proud dad to a Black Labrador dog as well as a cat.

Read More: Where is Eligio Bishop Now? Update on the Alleged Cult Leader