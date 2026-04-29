Aaron Dixon AKA Tru: Where is Former Cult Member Now?

Amid the many allegations that have surfaced about the Carbon Nation group, which has often been described by authorities and observers as a cult, there have been several voices speaking out about their experiences. Hulu’s ‘The Cult of NatureBoy’ features interviews with former members, including Arron Dixon. He was among the few individuals who joined the group in 2017 and remained with them until Eligio Bishop’s arrest. In his account, he speaks about the inner workings of the group and reflects on the mindset that led him to stay with them for such an extended period.

Aaron Dixon Was Married to Another Carbon Nation Member

Aaron Dixon grew up in rural Georgia and was raised by a single mother. His father was largely absent from his life. Being of mixed race, he said he often felt like he didn’t fully belong anywhere. That sense of isolation deepened when his mother passed away when he was 15, leaving him feeling alone. He later joined the army and served for eight years, and it was during his final year that he came across social media posts by a man calling himself NatureBoy. He said that at the time he was consuming a lot of conspiracy-related content, and when he saw Eligio Bishop’s videos, which had thousands of views, he assumed the group was credible.

Aaron eventually joined the group in Costa Rica and was given the name Tru. He moved with them across different countries, even facing deportation alongside them, which he described as a difficult experience. Over time, he said the rules became increasingly strict, including routines where no one was allowed to eat until Eligio had taken the first bite. Aaron also said that his marriage to Kendra Carter was arranged within the group, before he had even properly spoken to her.

He admitted that he believed what was being taught and did not initially see red flags, even as alleged abuse occurred. He admitted that he had hit Kendra himself and did not report instances where he witnessed Velvet Marquez allegedly being assaulted. He described feeling trapped, as though he had no life outside the group. Although he remained after Eligio’s arrest in April 2022, and his wife left with their child, Aaron said he did not finally choose to leave and begin rebuilding his life until September 2022.

Aaron Dixon is Rebuilding His Life After Testifying Against Eligio Bishop Today

Aaron Dixon said that after leaving the group, he was living out of his car, and in the months that followed, he had to unlearn many of the beliefs that had been instilled in him. He mentioned that he left with some of the group’s money, a cellphone, and hard drives as he tried to move forward with his life. In February 2024, when Eligio Bishop was on trial for rape and false imprisonment charges, Aaron took the stand against him. He spoke about how the group’s rules and regulations would change unpredictably, making them difficult to follow, and also testified about the alleged abuse he had witnessed.

Aaron had previously served in the Army, including being stationed in South Korea, where he held an administrative role. Since leaving the group, he has been trying to carve out his own path. Although he and Kendra Carter are still legally married, it does not appear that they share a cordial relationship. Aaron has not been charged with any crimes and remains free, choosing to keep a low profile as he rebuilds his life.

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