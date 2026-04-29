Courtney Townsend AKA Soular: Where is the Former Cult Member Now?

Hulu’s ‘The Cult of NatureBoy’ explores how Eligio Bishop came to be known as NatureBoy and went on to lead a group of followers. The docuseries provides a platform for former members, many of whom allege that there was strict control over both men and women, along with several allegedly problematic practices embedded within the rules of Carbon Nation. Courtney Townsend is also featured in an interview, where he shares how he first became involved with the group and reflects on the years that followed.

Courtney Townsend Alleged That He Had to Give Up His Debit Card to Carbon Nation

Courtney Townsend grew up in California and described his upbringing as far from peaceful. He said there was gang activity in his neighborhood, and he often lived with the fear that violence could erupt at any moment. Around 2020, he began coming across videos by NatureBoy and found himself connecting with many of the ideas surrounding race, identity, and building a new life. He was particularly struck by the imagery in the videos, including Velvet Marquez being presented as a “queen” alongside Eligio Bishop, with followers gathered around them. By the time Carbon Nation was based in Mexico, Courtney decided to follow them there and join the group.

He was given the name Soular, but he said there were things that concerned him early on. He alleged that he was asked to hand over his debit cards, which he found unusual, though he chose to go along with it. He recalled an instance where an expensive purchase, including an $800 ping pong table, was made using his card, which made him uneasy, but he was too afraid to speak up. He described the system as one of shared resources, though he felt personal expenses were being made from others’ funds. Courtney remained with the group for about two years, during which he said he witnessed and accepted behavior that allegedly normalized abuse toward women. He also spoke about teachings within the group that reinforced rigid and troubling gender dynamics. In April 2022, following Eligio’s arrest, Courtney chose to leave the group within days.

Courtney Townsend is Co-Parenting a Daughter With a Former Group Member Today

Courtney Townsend had to transition back into leading a “normal” life after leaving the group, and he admitted that it was not easy. He said it was difficult to explain to others that he had spent months in what many describe as a cult, following Eligio Bishop across different countries. Despite those challenges, he appears to have found stability. In February 2024, he also testified against the self-proclaimed messiah. Now based in San Diego, Courtney has built a platform called Astral School of Everything, where he presents himself as a digital creator offering spiritual guidance and meditative programs.

He is also focused on fatherhood. Courtney shares a daughter, Azuli, with Jenaé Newell, and he often emphasizes that she is the center of his life. He has shared moments like taking her on a trip to Disneyland Park, accompanied by his mother, which shows a more grounded and family-oriented chapter. While he maintains an interest in spirituality and faith, his current life reflects an effort to rebuild, stay connected to loved ones, and move forward with a clearer sense of purpose.

Read More: Jenaé Alexandrea Newel AKA Neytiri: Where is Former Cult Member Now?