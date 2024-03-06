David Young and Rachael Byrd: Where are the Ghostface Gangsters Now?

In Fox’s ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ viewers get to learn more and more about suspected criminals whom the authorities want to apprehend to answer unsolved mysteries. In season 2, episode 5 of the series, which is titled ‘Georgia’s Biggest Drug Ring,’ the world gets to know more about the Ghostface Gangsters, a group of drug traffickers whose connections span the prison network. The two chief operators of it all were none other than David Young and Rachael Byrd. Given how prominent the two were in this whole case, the world is naturally quite curious to learn more about their current whereabouts.

David Young Continues to Evade Arrest

In order to apprehend various members involved in the drug trafficking operation, the authorities had identified 76 possible suspects as per Operation Ghost Busted. On January 11, 2023, various arrests were made across the Southeast region of Georgia to catch the criminals involved in the workings of the Ghostface Gangsters. However, two people were able to evade arrest and have since remained at large, including David Young

Also known as Khaos, Young has used various aliases in the past, including David DeWayne Young and DeWayne Young. The brown-haired white man stands at 6 feet tall and would be 43 years old as of writing. On December 8, 2022, after Young continued to evade the clutches of the police, a federal arrest warrant was issued against him. He was accused of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute as well as distributing controlled substances.

From what the investigators have gathered, Young might have fled to Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico, which is also known as Rocky Point. He is also believed to have connections in Brunswick and Jesup, both of which are in Georgia, as well as Pheonix, Arizona. Standing at the height of 6 feet, Young has various tattoos that can serve as a medium to identify him. The left side of his face is covered in tattoos, while the area below his left eye is marked with a tattoo that looks like a bird or a spiderweb.

Young also has a star tattoo near his right eye and the face of a baby on the right side of his neck. Considered armed and dangerous, the public has been urged not to approach Young on his own. Due to his actions, various people have lost their loved ones. This includes Rebecca Cain, Michael Logue, and Dylan Jones, who are believed to have lost their lives due to the actions of the Ghostface Gangsters, an organization that Young has been linked to. Authorities suspect that Young has continued to operate as a drug distributor.

Rachael Byrd is Serving Her Sentence

Rachel Byrd goes by various names, including Rachel NeSmith or Byrd is the Word. She was one of the 76 people whom the authorities apprehended for operating a drug pipeline from Georgia’s prison system. Her partner, James NeSmith, was a resident of the Telfair State Prison, serving a life sentence for a murder. Rachel would apparently visit him and, with the help of a guard, provide him with huge doses of drugs like methamphetamine (meth).

James NeSmith himself was the leader of the Ghostface Gangsters, a white supremacist gang, and would supply the drugs to other people in prison. According to the authorities, Rachel’s actions led to a large-scale availability of drugs in various communities in South Georgia, impacting many lives in a negative manner. Her decision to transport multiple kilos of meth from Atlanta, Georgia, to the prison in McRae-Helena, Georgia, made her one of the biggest targets in this particular case.

After being apprehended for her role in the case, Rachael ended up pleading guilty to various charges, like conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 27 years in prison on January 22, 2024. Following her release, she is to serve five years of supervised release. Given that her crimes come under federal jurisdiction, Rachael is presently serving her sentence in FCI Aliceville in Pickens County, Alabama, with no possibility of parole.

