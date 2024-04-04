David Young is Still a Paranormal Enthusiast and Investigator Today

As a documentary living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Files of the Unexplained: Files: Ghosts of Myrtles Plantation’ can only be described as intriguing and haunting. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really profile the way this historical establishment is an incredible hotel plus a haunted house too. Amongst those to thus feature in this original is actually frequent patron David “Dave” Young — an unwavering fan, a paranormal investigator, as well as an alleged Myrtles ghost victim.

Who is David Young?

It was reportedly back when David was merely a young boy growing up in Louisiana that he developed an interest in all things supernatural, only for it to expand as the years passed by. He hence ended up conducting his first probe in 1971, just to never look back — the idea of spirits had him hooked, especially once he began wondering how/why they remained behind. Therefore, of course, he built a career out of the same, meaning he’s a mystical detective, exorcist, plus researcher who explores possessed spaces and helps clients clean their homes.

Coming to David’s connection with Myrtles Plantation, per his own account, the first time he visited this massive estate was alongside his wife to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. They’d actually decided to spend a night in one of its many unique rooms, “and all of a sudden, the windows right there in front of us started vibrating violently. There was no mechanism around that – – that would cause [it to do so]. I went up to touch the window, and right before I touched it, it stopped. Then I step outside to take a picture, and I didn’t see it at the time, but when I developed the film later on, there appears to be a little girl climbing outta the window.”

David added, “I mean, you could see her hairline; you could see her puffy sleeves. But most of the things that occur here are very subtle. They are audible. You might put your glass down on a table and turn to do something, and [when you turn back, the] glass might be six inches over. Or you might take off your earrings… put your earrings out, and you find out one is missing. Supposedly, one of the spirits here is very OCD. If you move things, she’ll put it back. My wife, she’s a skeptic, except for this place,” which is just one of the many reasons they keep coming back, even if it means having to face odd circumstances or put their kids through the same.

We actually mention David’s children because he himself detailed a few other personal experiences in the aforementioned original, including one where his then-toddler son claimed to have been playing with a blonde girl in the garden who didn’t exist. Then there are even incidents of him coming across a spirit in the form of a woman, having his ankle grabbed and toes played with in the middle of the night, plus watching a chandelier start to swoop while feeling a ghost’s anger. “It’s like riding a Ferris wheel or a roller coaster,” he said upon being asked why he keeps returning. “You’re petrified as that car is going to the peak… and then that ride down [is fun].”

Where is David Young Now?

From what we can tell, David is a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, at the moment, from where he proudly continues to serve as not only a family man but also a paranormal enthusiast/investigator. In fact, he’s the co-owner of an organization named Through the Veil alongside close friend and rock group Lillian Axe’s lead guitarist/singer Steve Blaze, through which he lands almost all clients. As if that’s not enough, they have a core team that helps him “investigate houses belonging to families that are being bothered by thing go bump in the night,” plus they even had their own eponymous television show for a while — ‘Through the Veil.’ And if you wish to keep up with David’s most recent probes, all you have to do is check out their Facebook page.

