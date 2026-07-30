DCS John Orr: How did the Pan AM 103 Investigator Die?

Netflix’s ‘The Bombing of Pan AM 103’ follows the true story of the investigation into the crash, which led to the deaths of 270 people, including the 11 locals of Lockerbie in Scotland. The six-episode series delves into the relentless efforts of the task force as the investigators work day and night and travel far and wide to collect evidence and piece it together to determine what really happened to the plane. The task of leading the humongous investigation and the army of investigators falls on John Orr, who dedicated himself to the pursuit of truth.

John Orr Quickly Rose in the Ranks of Law Enforcement

John Orr was born on September 3, 1945, in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, to Margaret and Samuel Orr. The eldest of the three children of a wool blender at the town’s carpet factory, John was brought up in a council house, which was next to two houses inhabited by the family of police officers. Young John admired the officers so much that the seed of becoming one himself took hold in his mind. At the age of 15, he became a police cadet at the former Renfrew and Bute Constabulary. In 1964, he moved to the Kilmarnock Burgh Police, and in 1966, he transferred to Cumbria Constabulary.

Three years later, he joined the Ayrshire Constabulary as a village cop in Monkton and eventually moved to CID. From here, he experienced a sharp rise in his career, moving further to the Scottish Crime Squad and then the Strathclyde Serious Crime Squad. By his early 30s, he was a detective sergeant. Meanwhile, he earned a degree in the social sciences from the Open University and a postgraduate diploma in Forensic Medicine from the University of Glasgow. The next bump in career came in 1984, when he became a detective superintendent. In 1987, he became the joint head of Strathclyde CID as a detective chief superintendent.

In December 1988, Pam AM 103 was bombed and crashed, and John became the leader of the task force. He revealed that the experience of witnessing the scene of the crash was so shocking that it was permanently imprinted on his brain and made him cry to see the devastation. For two years, he led his team of officers while also establishing a fluid relationship with his American counterparts, among others. He later shared his knowledge of disaster planning, administration, and investigation through his lectures in Europe, Indonesia, the USA, and Canada.

John Orr is Remembered for His Exemplary Character and Career

John Orr moved on from the Pan AM 103 case when he was appointed deputy chief constable at Dumfries and Galloway in 1990. Six years later, he was appointed chief constable of Strathclyde and served in this post until 2001. In 1997, he graduated from the FBI’s National Executive Institute in Washington. Around the same time, he received the Queen’s Police Medal. During his tenure, he established himself as a changemaker, actively advocating for policies and creating systems that led to a huge dip in crime rates. In Glasgow, he created the Spotlight initiative, which proved effective in tackling the rising crime in the city. At the same time, he also stood for equality for police officers of color.

Reportedly, a black officer had allegedly faced racism, but his case was dismissed on grounds of a technicality. Still, John publicly apologized to him, making him the first chief constable to do so. For his exemplary service in the police force, he was awarded an OBE in 1992 and knighted by the Queen in 2001. In 2004, he served as an independent expert and produced a detailed report to give the councils more control over authorizing and overseeing marches and parades. Following his retirement from the force in 2001, John became the chairman of Kilmarnock Football Club. He remained in this position until 2003 and worked passionately for the club he had been a fan and supporter of since a young age.

Later, he was made an honorary chairman of the club. Around the same time, he also picked the eldership at New Abbey Kirk in Dumfries. Sir John Orr passed away at the age of 72 on February 19, 2018. He is laid to rest at Riccarton Cemetery in Kilmarnock. He had enjoyed a more than five-decade-long marriage with Joan Underwood, with whom he had three children. His sons, Michael and Gordon, followed in his footsteps and joined the police force, becoming detectives. He also adored his daughter Alison and showered love on his eight grandchildren, who remember him as loving and caring. In professional circles, he is remembered as “a first-class police officer and an absolute gentleman” with uncompromising “morals and principles.”

Read More: DS Ed McCusker: Where is the Pan AM 103 Investigator Now?