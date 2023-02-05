Dean Jenkins: Where is Jill Evans’ Ex-Boyfriend Now?

When Dyfed-Powys Police Sergeant Jill Evans met and got acquainted with Dean Jenkins on an online dating site, she had no idea it would end up ending her career for good. Dean was arrested for armed robberies in 2006, and Jill was subsequently forced to resign as her supervisors believed she should have turned her boyfriend over sooner. The podcast ‘Stolen Hearts’ takes the listener through Dean’s crimes and portrays how they ended up affecting Jill’s career permanently. However, if you are intrigued by the details surrounding the robberies and want to find out where Dean is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Dean Jenkins?

Dean Jenkins was a Kent-based businessman who ran his own company, which dealt primarily with toiletries, namely shaving creams, shower gels, and the like. By the time Jill Evans came across Dean Jenkins, she was twice divorced and eager to find love. Jill mentioned that she was initially in two minds about dating online, as she had no idea if real connections could be made through computer screens. However, once she met and got acquainted with Dean, the two embarked on a whirlwind romance, and Jill soon found herself head over heels in love with the businessman. Furthermore, willing to take their relationship to the next stage, Jill even got pregnant with Dean’s baby and was an expecting mother when she first got news about the robberies.

Being an upright and ambitious police officer, Jill never let anything affect her profession and was glad when Dean appeared supportive of her aspirations. Moreover, since his affection and love seemed pretty genuine, Jill never questioned her boyfriend’s motives and saw no red flags that would hint at his involvement in several robberies. Hence, she continued with her life and looked forward to a better future with Dean by her side. However, things went south on November 1, 2006, as Jill hadn’t heard from her boyfriend for the whole day. While waiting for Dean’s call, Jill turned on the television and noticed that a robber had been caught after the police shot his accomplice while the pair attempted to steal from a security van in New Romney, Kent. Naturally, she did not think much of the news at that time, as she had no idea that it concerned her personal life.

The truth finally dawned on Jill once Dean’s sister called her and stated that her brother was arrested for a robbery. That was when Jill realized that Dean was the one who had been captured by the police for his involvement in the crime. Hence, she immediately came clean to her supervisors and even gave them every bit of information she had on her partner. Eventually, the police determined that Dean and his gang stole over £339,000 throughout their careers as armed robbers. Besides, further investigation revealed that Jill’s boyfriend and his accomplices operated across Kent between March and October 2006, during which they targeted security guards and vehicles delivering money to several building societies. On top of it, the police also discovered that Dean’s father, David Jenkins, was a part of the gang, and while most robbers were armed with a gun, Jill’s boyfriend mainly functioned as the getaway driver.

Where Is Dean Jenkins Now?

When presented in court in 2007, Dean confessed to his involvement in the November 2006 incident and pled guilty to the charges against him. The accused even went on to claim that he was involved in four other robberies, which included armed raids on security vans and building societies. As a result, the judge sentenced him to 17 years in prison for a single count of robbery, along with a concurrent 15-year prison term for conspiracy to rob.

Interestingly, Dean’s sentencing came up for review in the following year, and an appeals court reduced his original 17-year prison term to 15 years. According to the new ruling in 2008, Dean had two 15-year prison terms, which were to run concurrently with each other, while the judge credited him a year for time already spent behind bars. As of writing, Dean has completed serving his sentence and has since been released from prison. He seems to keep his personal life under wraps, but we believe he still resides somewhere in Wales.

