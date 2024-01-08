Debbie and Oussama: The 90 Day Fiancé Couple is No Longer Together

The romance between Debbie Aguero and Oussama Berber became known to the world following their television debut in season 4 of TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’ The ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ spinoff took us all on a whirlwind ride as the couple itself navigated various ups and downs while trying to make their relationship work. Despite the wishes of their diehard fans, the reality TV stars were not always on the best of terms, and the recent developments in their lives have made the world wonder about the current status of their romantic lives.

Debbie and Oussama’s 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Like many other couples in the famous TLC franchise, Debbie Aguero and Oussama Berber actually met via social media. The former’s art page is what allowed the two to find common ground, with them soon discovering that they were truly interested in very similar things. For six months, the two continued to chat online, following which Debbie decided to take the leap of faith and travel to Morocco in order to meet the man whom she had come to care about so much.

Initially, Debbie had a hard time getting over the 43-year age gap between her and her younger partner, Oussama. However, the two were able to move past these issues and continued to chat. Debbie traveled to Morocco two times over the years of their pre-engagement relationship until Oussama decided to ask Debbie to be his wife and move to Morocco with him. While Debbie did agree to the proposal, her son, Julian, was not completely on board with the plan.

“He thinks I’m going to get used and abused, and he thinks I’m gonna be, like, lost in the Sahara Desert or something,” Debbie shared Julian’s point of view while still remaining strong about her decision to move to Morocco. However, what she had thought to be a long-term, if not permanent, arrangement might not have been one according to Oussama. The latter confessed that he wanted them to move back to the United States shortly after this particular Moroccan move for Debbie, which blindsided her.

When Debbie pointed out how unbelievable it was that she sacrificed so much, including her goodwill with her children, in order to move to Morocco, only for it to be a “two-month test drive.” In turn, Oussama claimed that it might be best for the two to actually get to know each other more in real life before tying the knot. In shock at the actions of her partner of three years, Debbie poured out all of her frustrations, which in turn prompted Oussama to call her “crazy.”

Debbie and Oussama Have Broken Up

Following the infamous fight between Debbie Aguero and Oussama Berber in Morocco, the couple’s relationship only deteriorated. At one point, Oussama even admitted how he wanted to get a green card through his marriage to Debbie, something that Julian had voiced concerns over previously, but Debbie had chosen to ignore. Despite his confession, Oussama insisted that he had not been dating Debbie only for the possible perks like US citizenship.

However, Debbie’s trust in Oussama was highly shaken. She packed her bags and left the Moroccan man’s family home with her bags. The two tried to have another conversation, where Oussama claimed that Debbie’s assumptions about his motives were not entirely correct. However, Debbie was not willing to entertain this notion and became only more wary about anything her partner had to say. Ultimately, the two broke up, with Debbie eagerly returning to the United States.

Seen in season 4 of ’90 Day: The Single Life,’ Debbie shared how it had been six months since her breakup with Oussama, and she was ready to move on. She commented how her former partner kept trying to contact her, but she was now focused on building herself and her dreams more than chasing something she knew might not be in her best interests. This only emphasizes that Debbie and Oussama are done for good, with at least one party eager to start a new chapter in her romantic life. Even Oussama has since publically admitted that he does not love Debbie anymore.

