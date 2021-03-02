NBC’s ‘Debris’ is a sci-fi series that follows Bryan Beneventi and Finola Jones, agents for the CIA and MI6, respectively, who have been assigned to track down the debris of an alien spacecraft wreck. The remains were spotted six months prior by Finola’s astrophysicist father. The first episode introduced us to the world of ominous particles and obscure floating bodies caused by an unexplained phenomenon. If the show has your attention and you’re anticipating the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Debris’ Episode 2!

Debris Episode 2 Release Date

‘Debris’ Episode 2 is scheduled to release on March 8, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. New episodes are slated to drop on the channel every Monday.

Where to Watch Debris Episode 2 Online?

If you’re excited about the upcoming episode, you can watch ‘Debris’ episode 2 on NBC as and when it airs on the channel. If you’re not fond of watching TV, you can head to NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where the show is available. Another option is to stream the show on your personal streaming device through Fubo TV and Youtube TV. The show is also expected to release on Peacock TV, after which you can access it on the streaming platform. Hulu subscribers can directly stream the latest episodes on the popular streaming website.

Debris Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Debris’ episode 2 is titled ‘You Are Not Alone,’ where Bryan and Finola will investigate debris that is mysteriously dragging metal from an evacuated town for an unknown purpose. Bryan will be forced to keep his secret about Finola’s father’s survival. You can take a look at the promo below!

Debris Episode 1 Recap

The first episode of ‘Debris’ explains the premise of the show. Three years ago, images of a wrecked alien spacecraft were captured, and for the past six months, debris from that spacecraft has been entering the Earth. In a New York lodge, a businessman is selling two discovered items of debris to Ash and his accomplice. But the feds interrupt, and the men diverge. One of them falls to his death, and his piece is discovered by a cleaning lady. When she touches it, she crashes through multiple floors. Finola and Bryan then extract the particle and store it safely.

In another scene, there is a younger boy in a car, seemingly with his mother. But her eyes inexplicably start to bleed, and her body begins to float away after being pulled out of the car. Finola and Bryan examine her, and we find out that Finola’s late father had first discovered the alien spacecraft wreckage. The floating lady named Amy moves away to a place where the duo finds other bodies. They investigate and encounter various clues that might potentially solve the mystery of the cosmic particles. In the process, Bryan and Finola catch hold of two kids, Kieran (the boy in the car) and Isla, who are somehow related to the case.

Finola realizes that the particles feed on grief, for she catches a glimpse of her dead mother. The other bodies have also eerily begun chanting her mother’s name. Ash visits the site of the crater but consumes something and dematerializes when the cops spot him. Bryan and Finola arrive and see the man from the hotel room stuck on a cement pole.

Finola and Bryan deduce that Kieran is taking these people (now lifeless but not dead) on the same drive, during which he always stops at the same gas station convenience store. On top of that, Kieran had died seven months ago. When they visit the store, Kieran vanishes along with Finola, after which Bryan tries to persuade Isla to talk to her “floating” mother. Her grief seems to be the source of all this tragedy. Isla addresses that, and all the other bodies wake up, along with Finola. Kieran, on the other hand, disappears. Meanwhile, Bryan is hiding something from Finola. Her father returns to the country under an alias, and Craig makes sure he doesn’t say anything to her.

