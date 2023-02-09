Deidre Harm and Rene Williams Murders: How Did Christopher Revak Die?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Dead of Night: Last Call’ takes the viewers through the workings of an alleged killer believed to be involved in the disappearances of at least four girls in four different states, including Deidre Harm and Rene Williams. While the police could not tie them conclusively to any cases, they had strong evidence to believe the purported killer was responsible for the death of Deidre and Rene. If you’re interested to know more about this case and the identity of the alleged killer, here’s what we know.

How Did Deidre Harm and Rene Williams Die?

Deidre Christine Harm was born to Gail Gosch and Scott Harm on November 16, 1984, in Woodstock in McHenry County, Illinois. Her friends described the 22-year-old as a free-spirited young woman who Her mother, Gail, narrated, “She was 20 years old when she got pregnant. She had the baby a few months after turning 21.”

According to the show, Deidre “loved her daughter, Vegas, to death.” The dynamic, loving, young mother had acquired a new apartment, had a good job, and took full-time care of her baby girl. Hence, it was a shock when the 21-year-old suddenly vanished after a night out with friends on June 10, 2006. The authorities searched for her but in vain for 5 months. A couple of hunters came across Deidre’s skeletal remains in the Town of Seneca, near Port Edwards, on November 21, 2006.

The remains were sent for autopsy to Wood County coroner’s office after dental records conclusively identified the remains belonged to Deidre. However, the autopsy proved inconclusive and could not determine the cause of death. Wood County Coroner Garry Kronstedt said, “There was trauma on the bones, but we can’t definitely say it was from that incident.” While the autopsy could not present any substantial clues, the police believed it was a homicide, given the location where Deidre’s body was dumped.

Rene Marie Williams worked at the Eagles Lodge on Highway 14 in Ava, Missouri, as a bartender in March 2007. She had three children, a daughter named Cheahala and two sons, Levi and Kodi, whom she loved dearly. Rene and her children lived with her boyfriend, Tim Brooke. On March 13, 2007, she was last seen by her co-workers at around 1:30 am, never to be seen again. The law enforcement officials, aided by members of the community, looked actively for her, but neither Rene nor her body was ever found.

Who Killed Deidre Harm and Rene Williams?

On June 10, 2006, Deidre had planned a night out with her friends after finding a babysitter for little Vegas. According to the show, she was spotted at several downtown bars in Wisconsin Rapids, including The Body Shop and The Finish Line. Retired officer Scott Brehm of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department recounted on the episode how he had also seen her in one of the bars while drinking with a few co-workers after their daily shift was over. However, Deidre disappeared in the early hours of June 11, never to be seen again.

Her father, Scott Harm, lamented, “Not to be heard from or call to check in to see whose got her daughter, no friends, no relatives have been contacted by her and it’s just not Deidre, just not her.” Her family filed a missing person report, and the authorities were left clueless since they could not find evidence of foul play. Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief Kurt Heuer noted, “We’re dealing with a missing person case of a 21-year-old, and everything leading up to that we found no evidence of any criminal activity, it’s simply been a missing person.”

The investigators interviewed all the friends she had been with on the night of June 10 and some witnesses who had spotted her hanging out at the bars. Based on their testimonies, the officers were able to get a composite sketch drawn that was released to the public for tip-offs. However, with no leads or suspects, the case turned cold for 5 months before Deidre’s remains were discovered about 6 miles away from her hometown by some hunters.

With the missing person case transforming into a homicide investigation, the officers tried their best to find a conclusion for the grieving young mother’s family. They searched for the anonymous individual she was last seen with, but he was never labeled a suspect. The case again went cold for the next 3 years, before they caught a lucky break. A local resident tipped the officers about a probable suspect – Christopher E. Revak, then 36, as a potential suspect in the homicide case.

The investigators noticed Christopher’s was “strikingly similar” to the composite sketch of the potential suspect. They also learned he was also a suspect in the March 2007 disappearance of 36-year-old Rene Williams of Ava, Missouri. According to police records, Christopher moved to southwest Missouri in 2000 and worked as a volunteer firefighter in Strafford from 2001 to 2003. Following that, he was employed as an EMT for the Taney County Ambulance District for 6 years.

Christopher was charged with the abduction and murder of Rene on July 25, 2009, more than 3 months after her disappearance. The police found DNA evidence on a sidewalk outside Rene’s workplace, and it matched with his DNA that was in the CODIS after he had been arrested on a minor drug charge, according to the show. The investigators obtained a search warrant to search Christopher’s home and found Rene’s blood and saliva inside the residence.

How Did Christopher Revak Die?

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department found Christopher had been present there at the time of Deidre’s disappearance. Based on the similarity with the composite sketch, the tip-off, his criminal record, and other circumstantial evidence, the investigators wanted to interrogate Christopher. However, they never got a chance to speak with him since Christopher hanged himself in the Douglas County Jail on July 26, the day after he was charged with the second-degree murder of Rene.

Though Rene’s body was never found, Sheriff Chris Degase of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated he had witness testimony and forensic evidence that was enough to conclude he was the killer. Similarly, Deidre’s homicide also remains unsolved, though the authorities and her family believe Christopher was the alleged killer of their daughter. Chris Degase said on the episode that law enforcement officials think there is a “very high probability” Christopher was involved in two additional killings, though they cannot tie it to him.

