Is Inspector Simran Based on a Real Police Officer?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ introduces a new challenge for DGI Vartika Chaturvedi and her team. The season focuses on the Delhi police’s pursuit of a drug trafficking ring, led by a dangerous woman known as Badi Didi. The search for the woman and the dismantling of her system take Vartika from Assam to Delhi, Haryana, and Mumbai. This means that she and her team members have to collaborate with officers from different states to get the job done. When Officer Neeti Singh goes to Haryana to chase a lead, she meets ASI Simran Masih. While the character plays a pivotal role in solving the case, she is one of the fictional elements of the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Inspector Simran Displays the Grit of Police Officers

Each season of ‘Delhi Crime’ focuses on a true story, and the same holds true for Season 3 as well. It focuses on the case of Baby Falak and the subsequent exposé of a trafficking ring based in Delhi. However, in presenting these factual crimes, the show had to fictionalise certain aspects of the story, particularly the characters, to drive the narrative forward. Inspector Simran is one of those fictional additions to the show. The cop comes into the picture in the third episode of the season when Neeti Singh goes to Rohtak, Haryana, while chasing a lead. Simran is given the task to assist her, and she proves to be quite an asset. Her knowledge of the locale and its people allows her to get them to cooperate with the investigation, despite their reluctance.

She proves to be a worthy partner for Neeti because they both seem to be on the same ground when it comes to getting to the root of the matter. At one point, while raiding a brothel and arresting Kusum, Simran pulls out her gun and points it at Kusum, threatening to shoot her if she doesn’t spill the information they need. This indicates that the inspector is willing to do whatever it takes to apprehend the perpetrators. Her actions surprise Neeti, but she holds back her words, at least for the time being, which shows that while they want the same thing, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they follow the same path.

Thus, Simran’s addition to the series offers a glimpse into a morally righteous character who is not afraid to bend or ignore the rules a little if that’s what’s needed to achieve justice and save innocent people. Her approach also reflects the world that she operates in, which makes it easier for her to point guns at bad guys. We also witness Simran’s dedication to the truth, as even after Neeti leaves, she continues to chase a lead that eventually becomes an important piece that breaks the puzzle of Badi Didi and Vijay, and brings Vartika and her team a step closer to catching the culprits and saving the young women whose lives and futures are threatened by the traffickers.

