Delhi Crime Season 4 Plot and Cast Theories

Each season of Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ focuses on the real-life cases that shook the capital city of India. The third season turns the spotlight towards the Baby Falak case and the network of human traffickers that was exposed in the aftermath of the investigation. Over the course of six episodes, DGI Vartika Chaturvedi and her team chase after dangerous criminals who hide in plain sight while playing with the lives of many innocent women who come to Delhi in the hopes of changing their lives. The case is closed by the end of the season, which means that the next season will open a new case file. So far, Netflix has not renewed the series for a fourth season, but given its track record as one of the most critically acclaimed and highly watched series on the platform, a renewal is believed to be in the cards. However, given that each season has been released in a gap of three years, the fourth season is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2028.

Delhi Crime Season 4 Will Bring Forth Chhaya Sharma’s Another Case

With each season, ‘Delhi Crime’ unravels a case that has Vartika Chaturvedi at the helm. The character is inspired by a real-life Delhi police officer, Chhaya Sharma, and so far, the show appears to have selected the cases she worked on. Over the course of her long career, she has cracked several other cases, which include but are not limited to arresting criminals like Raju Hakla, solving the Sultanpuri gang rape case, and unraveling the PNL Nidhi Chennai scam. So far, no announcements have been made about the plot, but there is one case that seems to have great potential to become the subject of the next season.

In September 2012, a group of gunmen cornered a van carrying five crore rupees in cash, which was headed towards a bank in Lajpat Nagar. The culprits shot the guard inside the van and ran away with the money. This case, which came to be known as the Delhi Defence Colony bank van heist, was also investigated by Chhaya Sharma. As the investigation proceeded over the next few months, some shocking truths about the perpetrators emerged. Considering that each season of the show has presented a different side of the criminal world, it would make sense that the show’s creators would want something that shakes things up in a different manner. With that in mind, a heist case seems to be a logical choice.

Delhi Crime Season 4 Will Have Familiar Heroes and New Villains

Apart from the cases, ‘Delhi Crime’ draws in the audience by presenting a great set of characters whom the audience deeply roots for. Over the course of three seasons, Vartika Chaturvedi and her team have become a critical part of the show, which means that the next season couldn’t work without them. This means that we will most likely get to see all the main characters return for the next case. This includes Shefali Shah as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, Rasika Dugal as ACP Neeti Singh, Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, Anurag Arora as Sub-Inspector Jairaj Singh, Gopal Datt as Sudhir Kumar, Sidharth Bhardwaj as SHO Shubhash Gupta, and Jaya Bhattacharya as Sub-Inspector Vimla Bharadwaj.

Vartika’s husband and daughter will also continue to be a part of the story, which means we will see Denzil Smith as ACP Vishal Chaturvedi and Yashaswini Dayama as Chandni “Chandu” Chaturvedi again. With a new crime comes a group of new criminals, which means several new cast members will be added to the show. Considering the actors the show has tapped in the past, such as Huma Qureshi as Badi Didi and Sayani Gupta as Kusum in Season 3, and Tillotama Shome as Lata Solanki in Season 2, we expect to see more talented and accomplished actors join the series and take it to new heights.

Delhi Crime Season 4 Will Challenge Vartika Chaturvedi and Her Team in New Ways

Solving the cases is one part of ‘Delhi Crime,’ but at the same time, we also get an insight into the personal lives of its characters. The fourth season will continue to build upon it, as the main characters continue to achieve the delicate work-life balance. While Vartika continues to be an impeccable police officer, things become tense between her and her husband as she continues to ignore the part that she needs to keep showing up at meetings where her superiors expect to know more from her. He asks her to make it a priority along with solving the case, but when she doesn’t, he becomes a little disappointed. The next season might have her trying to play that game of bureaucracy.

In the same vein, a major development might happen in Neeti’s life as well. After the divorce from her husband, she reveals her desire to adopt a child. In the last episode, we see adoption papers on her desk, and Vartika tells her that this is “the most selfless and selfish decision” she will ever make. She also receives encouragement from her ex-husband, who tells her she will be a great mother. Thus, the next time we see Neeti, her family may be expanded. While this will bring a lot of positives in her life, it will also bring new challenges as she tries to balance her high-stress job as a police officer with the high-stress responsibilities of motherhood.

Read More: Delhi Crime’s True Story: Is Noor Based on a Real Baby? What Happened to Baby Falak in Real Life?