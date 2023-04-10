Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 1 titled ‘Someone’s Dream’ the Twelve Kizuki’s Upper Moon Demons meet Muzan Kibutsuji at the Infinity Castle following the death of Gyuutarou and Daki. The demons learn that Muzan is upset that despite being so powerful, the Upper-ranked demons have failed to fulfill their responsibilities. Meanwhile, Tanjirou finally wakes up from a two-month long coma after his previous battle. Since Hotaru is furious at him, Tanjirou has to visit the Swordsmith village to get his weapon repaired. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

Following the death of Gyuutarou and Daki, the Twelve Kizuki’s Upper Moon Demons are summoned to the infinity castle by Nakime on Muzan’s orders. Before Muzan himself arrives there, Akaza tries to take cognizance of the situation. It turns out that the Upper Moon Demons have been summoned to the Infinity castle after 113 years and this only happens when someone dies. Akaza is quite conscious of this fact and is eager to learn who just died. Eventually, Muzan arrives in the Infinity castle as well and shares his disappointment with the Upper-Rank Demons.

When Douma claims that he has never really failed to fulfill any tasks that have been to him, Muzan is quick to remind him that the Ubuyashiki family is still not found. He also tells the demons there that the Blue Spider Lily has also not been procured so far despite clear orders from him. Muzan is quite furious that the Upper-Rank demons have failed to do anything worthy of praise. That’s when Gyokko claims that he has some information that could eventually come in very handy.

Muzan gets quite mad and reminds the Upper-Rank Five that he must never share any unconfirmed information with him. He then leaves soon afterward, following which the Upper-Rank demons have some arguments. Eventually, all the demons leave and only Douma is left behind in the Infinity Castle. Meanwhile, Tanjirou finally wakes up from his comatose state almost two months after the battle with Gyuutarou and Daki. He learns that Zenitsu is already sent on a mission far far away. Inosuke recovered the fastest and also leaves alone for a mission soon afterward.

Tanjirou is later informed about the letters sent to him by Hotaru, who has refused to forge a sword for him again. Since he has no other option, Tanjirou heads to the Swordsmith village to get himself a new one. There he meets the village chief and learns that Hotaru has been missing for a while now. As Tanjirou goes to the nearby spring to relax, he accidentally runs into Love Hashira Kanroji. The two spend some time together and even share a meal. When they are taking some food to Genya, Kanroji is called to have a look at the sword that is being forged for her.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 1 Ending: What Weapon Does Kanroji Want Tanjirou to Find? Does Tanjirou Meet Yoriichi?

After getting called to have a look at the sword, Kanroji takes Tanjirou to the side to tell him something important. It turns out that there is a secret weapon hidden in the Swordsmith village, which the Love Hashira expects him to find. However, she does really reveal much about the weapon itself and simply walks away. Later, Tanjirou is informed that Hotaru Haganezuka is still missing and the search is still on. In the meantime, he must recover from his injuries and prepare for the challenges that lay ahead in his path.

The following day, he takes Nazuko with him to look for the secret weapon that Kanroji has told him about. As he is crossing through a forest, he is surprised to see the Mist Hashira Muichirou Tokito arguing about something with a child. But behind them, there appears to be another man with long-red hair who has appeared many times in Tanjirou’s dreams in the past. That same man has haunted Muzan as well and his visuals are enough to send shivers down his spine.

While it may seem in the last few seconds of the episode that Yoriichi is standing behind the child whose name will later be revealed to be Kotetsu, in reality, it will be revealed that it is just a practice doll named Yoriichi Type Zero that was made by the child’s ancestors several centuries ago. Since Yoriichi died many centuries ago, there is no way Tanjirou can potentially meet him. However, his memories will continue to give him nightmares even in the future.

