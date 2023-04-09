Is Demon Slayer Season 3 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, ‘Demon Slayer’ is a fantasy action anime. The show follows Tanjirou Kamado, a honest and hard-working boy whose lives falls apart after his family is attacked by a demon. The only survivor Nezuko has unfortuantely turned into a demon and despite there being no known cure for her illness, Tanjirou refuses to give up on her and decides to take revenge for his loved ones.

It marks the beginning of his enlightning journey that transforms him into a Demon slayer, who wants to end the centuries-old struggle with demons that has claimed lifes of countless innocent people. First released on April 6, 2019, the fantasy series is arguably one of the best anime of all time. It is no surprise then that the release of its third installement has caused a massive uproar among fans who are excited to see their favorite characters back in action. In case you are also eager to watch the show and wish to learn more about its streaming details, then we have got you covered.

What is Demon Slayer Season 3 About?

Although Tanjirou and his friends managed to eventually triumph in the Entertainment district and managed to kill Daki and Gyuutarou, they ended up sustaining some serious injuries in the process. Although they eventually recover, Tanjirou’s sword has been damaged to the point that it has become almost unusable. In order to get it fixed, he has to take it to the Swordsmith Village and convince Hotaru Haganezuka to repair it one more time. While he is there, he will visit a hot water spring that has many medicinal benefits and will run into the Love hashira Mitsuri Kanrouji.

By mere coincidence, the Mist hashira Muichiro Tokito is also present in the village at the same time for some personal reasons. Although the Swordsmith village is considered a safe spot from demons, things will take an ugly turn when two upper-rank demons somehow manage to track it down and attack the inhabitants. Since the swordsmiths play a crucial role in upholding the struggle against the demons, the Demon slayers will immediately recognize the importance of the battle as it can very well have far-reaching affects.

Is Demon Slayer Season 3 on Netflix?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ is unavailable on Netflix. Since the latest season is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, we recommend our readers watch the first two installements here.

Is Demon Slayer Season 3 on Hulu?

Subscribers who are looking for the latest installement of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ on Hulu will be disappointed since it is currently unavaialble on the platform. However, those who wish to watch first season can find all the episodes here.

Is Demon Slayer Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3. But if fans wish to experience the magic of the first installement, they can rent/purchase it here.

Is Demon Slayer Season 3 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ for streaming outside Japan. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Is Demon Slayer Season 3 on Funimation?

No, the latest season of the fantasy action series is currently not available on Funimation. However, subscribers who wish to watch the previous seasons can find all the episodes here.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3 Online?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ is also accessible on VRV. One can stream all new episodes here. Those who wish to watch previous installments can rent/purchase them on Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Vudu.

How to Stream Demon Slayer Season 3 for Free?

VRV comes with a 30-day free trial while Crunchyroll offers a 14-day trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the show without paying anything can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

