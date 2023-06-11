Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 10 titled ‘Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji,’ Zohakuten insults the Kanroji when they finally confront each other. The Love Hashira surprises the demon with her quick and free-flowing attacks but Zohakuten eventually gains the upper hand. Tanjirou and others come to her rescue and save Mitsuri just when things could have gotten ugly. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

As the Love Hashira finally confronts Zohakuten, he not only underestimates her but goes on to insult her as well. This does not sit well with Kanroji who relentlessly attacks the dragons made using the Blood Demon art. She easily manages to establish her dominance and closes the distance quite fast to decapitate Zohakuten. But as she is inches away from doing so, Tanjirou informs her that beheading Zohakuten is irrelevant as the real head of the Upper-Rank Four is elsewhere.

Unfortunately, it is already too late at this point as Zohakuten uses an extreme attack from a very close distance to shock Kanroji. As she falls to her knees, Zohakuten rushes toward her to kill her. Tanjirou and others realize that Love Hashira is in trouble and they come to her rescue. They manage to save her at the very last second.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 10 Ending: Does Tanjirou Find Hantengu?

After Tanjirou, Nezuko, and Gneya try to save Kanroji from Zohakuten, she is moved by their gesture. As tears fill her eyes, she leaps back on her feet realizing that she has a higher responsibility to fulfill as a Hashira. She tells Tanjirou to continue their search for Hantengu while she plans to stop Zohakuten from approaching them. Zohakuten also realizes what is happening so he tries to attack immediately to try to force the enemies to change their plans.

Unfortunately for him, the Love Hashira is too fluent and flawless in her swordsmanship and manages to stop his attacks. Meanwhile, Tanjirou and others flee toward the deep jungle to trace Hantengu. Zohakuten is quite shocked by Kanroji’s brilliance and tries his best to defeat her as soon as possible. But the Love Hashira is just too quick for him. All of a sudden, Zohakuten notices that Kanroji has a strange mark on her that was previously not there. It turns out that the Love Hashira has also managed to manifest her Demon Slayer mark in the heat of the moment.

Therefore, Zohakuten is no longer fighting an ordinary demon slayer as Kanroji has successfully gained the mark. She easily manages to outmaneuver him. Tanjiro relies on his sense of smell to trace Hantengu. They find the tree that he has been using as his hideout. But when they get closer, they get attacked by whips that come out of it. It appears that some kind of Blood Demon art is being used in this case.

However, Tanjirou and others remain determined to find Hantengu so that they can finally behead him. At one point when the fighting becomes inefficient, Genya starts eating the demon flesh that the tree is made out of. He claims that he temporarily gains the physical constitution of a demon by doing so. As Genya succeeds in cutting the tree in half with his teeth alone, Tanjirou with Nezuko’s help manages to slice the part where Hantengu is supposedly hiding.

But they are shocked that the demon is nowhere to be found. Tanjirou realizes that he is probably somewhere close and trying to escape. His gut feeling turns out to be quite accurate as he soon sees Hantengu running on the grass near the bushes. Nezuko and Tanjirou rush to catch the demon while Genya tosses an entire tree on it to stop it from running away.

