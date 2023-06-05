Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 9 titled ‘Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito,’ Muichirou continues to fight Gyokko on his own and manages to force him to reveal his true form. Meanwhile, Tanjirou and others are struggling against Zohakuten. When things turn for the worse, the Love Hashira finally shows up and saves Tanjirou’s life. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

Despite Muichirou managing to gain the demon slayer marks, Gyokko remains confident. He continues to act as if he can win the battle at any point while the Mist Hashira does not say much. In order to get an emotional reaction out of him, Muichirou interestingly points out that one of Gyokko’s vases is asymmetrical. This is enough to infuriate the demon who unleashes a deadly attack of 1000 fishes that carry poison.

Interestingly, the Mist Hashira manages to not only cut every single one of them but also deflect the poison carried through their blood that could act like toxins and seep through human skin. Muichirou then almost cuts the Upper-Rank Five one more time but Gyokko escapes. He then finally shows his true form but the Mist Hashira is not at all intimidated.

Elsewhere Tanjirou is still fighting Zohakuten while Hantengu hides. Unfortunately, he struggles against the demon despite having Nezuko and Genya’s support. Although he fights valiantly, he gets swallowed by one of the dragons used by Zohakuten. Nezuko and Genya watch everything helplessly as they are also struggling to fight.

That’s when the Love Hashira finally shows up. She uses calculated cuts on the dragon to free Tanjirou before he gets crushed. Once he is free she takes him to a safe distance from Zohakuten and reassures him that she will fight alone from this point on. As Genya and Nezuko watch, Mitsuri rushes toward the demon, confident that she alone is enough to fight.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 9 Ending: Is Muichirou Dead? What Happens to Gyokko?

After Gyokko finally shows his true form, he professes that he is undefeatable. However, Muichirou has other plans. He remains calm when attacked and uses Obsuring Clouds, the seventh form of the Mist Breathing. A thick cloud of mist then surrounds Gyokko and his visibility reduces significantly. In the following moments, the Upper Rank Five spots Muichirou on multiple occasions.

Gyokko tries to attack him every single time but the Mist Hashira somehow disappears in thin air. This naturally frustrates Gyokko but it is already too late for him at this point. Suddenly Muichirou appears right in front of him and tells him that he was not the only one who was not serious until this point. Before Gyokko could comprehend anything, the Mist Hashira decapitates him.

This happens so fast that the Upper-Rank Five does not appear to register that he has been defeated until his head falls to the ground. He continues to blabber despite being defeated and Muichirou has had enough already. He cut Gyokko’s head into countless small pieces. At this point, it is quite obvious that Upper-Rank Five is dead. Muichirou is approached by Kanamori moments after Gyokko’s death. The swordsman is concerned about Mist Hashira’s well-being.

Although Muichirou reassures him that he is fine, he falls to the ground moments later. The poison appears to be showing its effect, but Kanamori and Kotetsu are there to give Muichirou much-needed medical support. The episode ends without clarifying what happens to the Mist Hashira. We know from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga that Muichirou will not only survive his injuries, but he is going to play a crucial role in the upcoming arcs.

