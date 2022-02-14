Demon Slayer Season 2 Finale Ending, Explained

In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2 finale, when Inosuke and Tengen Uzui are taking their last breaths, Nezuko comes to their rescue and uses the Blood Demon Art to take the poison out of their body. After ensuring that his companions are safe, Tanjirou, along with Nezuko, starts looking for Gyuutarou and Daki to check if the demons are dead or not. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,’ season 2, episode 18. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Demon Slayer Season 2 Finale Recap

After the Demon Slayers have successfully defended themselves against the violent onslaught of Gyuutarou and Daki, they even manage to simultaneously slice the necks of the brother-sister duo using their Nichirin Swords. However, just moments before getting decapitated, Gyuutarou uses one last desperate attack. Although in the following moments he is beheaded, the blood blades that he unleashes are about to seriously injure Tanjirou, Zenitsu, Tengen, and Inosuke, when Nezuko intervenes.

Luckily, she saves his brother and his companions just moments before they are about to be cut into pieces by the blood blades by using her Blood Demon Art as a defense. When Tanjirou realizes he is safe, he is suddenly alarmed by Zenitsu’s call for help. When the protagonist meets his friend, he learns that Inosuke’s heartbeat is getting weaker with every moment. Inosuke’s condition seems too critical, and Tanjirou has no clue how he can help while the poison spreads rapidly throughout his friend’s body. But to his surprise, Nezuko uses Blood Demon Art to burn all the poison and saves Inosuke’s life.

The brother-sister duo then proceeds to help the Sound Hashira in a similar fashion, providing Tengen’s three wives the much-needed relief. When it seems that none of his companions face a life-threatening danger, Tanjirou, along with Nezuko, heads out to look for Gyuutarou and Daki to make sure that the join holders of the Upper-Rank Six are finally dead. He finds the decapitated heads of the brother-sister duo, which are slowly fading into nothingness. In their last moments, the two begin to blame each other for failing to defeat the Demon Slayers.

When the altercation gets heated, and Gyuutarou is about to say that he wished that Daki was never born, Tanjirou intervenes. He asks the demons not to curse each other since they have no one else in the world, and they don’t even believe the things they are themselves saying. When Daki’s head fades away, Gyuutarou recalls old and painful memories in his last moments to address his only regret before he himself dies.

Meanwhile, the serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro, arrives at ground zero and meets Tengen Uzui. The former criticizes the latter for getting so heavily injured and argues that he should have easily handled the Upper Rank Six demons. Instead of arguing, the Sound Hashira opens up about his decision to retire, ignoring Obanai’s protests. At the same time, Akaza is summoned to the Infinity Castle by Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer Season Finale Ending: How Did Gyuutarou and Daki Become Demons?

Shortly after Daki dies, Gyuutarou begins to recall the painful past of the brother-sister duo. A long time ago, Gyuutarou was just another ordinary boy living in Rashomon River Bank, the poverty-ridden region of the Entertainment District. The standard of living was so horrible there that children were considered a curse by the parents, as they could barely earn money to feed them.

Gyuutarou’s mother tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but the innocent boy somehow survived the brutal beating every single time. To make matters worse, the people there treated Gyuutarou horribly because he was ugly. He often resorted to hunting rats or bugs using his sickle to feed himself. However, his life changed when Ume (Daki) was born. Her beautiful face, for some reason, ended Gyuutarou’s inferiority complex, and he finally learned to embrace himself and the wicked world around him. He soon started fighting and became a collector.

Gyuutarou’s life seemed to make sense despite all the cruelty around him, and Ume gave him a reason to live. But he was no longer a helpless victim, and the brother-sister duo has learned to fight for their survival by now. As they flourished, their enemies increased, so when Ume blinded a Samurai with her hairpin, it turned out to be a horrible mistake. She was captured and later burned alive by her assailants.

When Gyuutarou found her charred body and started weeping for his sister, he was also attacked by a Samurai on a woman’s command. However, he fought back and killed the woman and the Samurai moments later. As he started to weep again for Ume, an Upper-Rank demon showed up and decided to give them a chance to join the Twelve Kizuki.

The brother-sister duo subsequently became powerful demons who went on to kill many Hashira over a span of several decades. However, them joining Muzan Kibutsuji’s forces was a decision that was shaped by years of cruelty and oppression that Gyuutarou and Daki suffered in silence while living in Rashomon River Bank. So, ultimately as crucial as it was for them to accept the offer to join the Demon Lords’ forces the hate for the world played just as important a role in shaping them into true demons.

Why is Akaza Summoned to the Infinity Castle by Muzan Kibutsuji?

In the final moment of the season 2 finale, Akaza suddenly finds himself in the Infinity Castle. He immediately realizes the gravity of the situation as Muzan Kibutsuji never summons his minions until there is some bad news. In the season 1 finale, when he summoned the Lower Six demons, they were severely punished by him. Most of them were brutally disposed of by Muzan for being too weak.

The Demon Lord was angered by Rui’s death on Mount Natagumo, and just after Gyuutarou and Daki’s beheading, we see something similar happen in the season 2 finale. It is noteworthy that the Upper-Rank demons have not been called to the Infinity Castle for the last one hundred and thirteen years. While the anime does not show what transpires afterward, the Upper-Rank demons will most likely be warned by the Demon Lord.

Unlike the Lower Rank demons who are disposable, these stronger soldiers of the Twelve Kizuki have been around for hundreds of years and have hunted several Hashiras in their lifetime. So, killing any one of them for Muzan will be akin to shooting himself in the foot. However, it won’t be surprising if he punishes the demons before offering his blood to some of them.

