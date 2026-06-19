Where is Denise Lee’s Family Now?

On January 17, 2008, Richard “Rick” Goff called his son-in-law, Nathan Lee, to ask whether Nathan and his daughter, Denise Amber Lee, would come to dinner. However, the father’s life turned upside down when he learned that his daughter was missing. He quickly informed her mother, Susan Goff, about the situation. In ABC’s ’20/20: Life on the Line,’ Rick and Susan were interviewed, where they shared the moment they learned that Denise had been abducted and killed by a man named Michael Lee King. The episode also features an interview with her sister, Amanda Goff, who discussed the heartbreak she felt after losing her forever.

Rick and Susan Lee Helped Pass the Denise Amber Lee Act Alongside Their Family

Richard Goff, lovingly known as Rick, and Susan Goff’s lives were filled with joy when they welcomed their children, Denise Amber, Tyler, and Amanda Goff, into the world. As parents, the couple always showered them with an abundance of love and support. After completing his education at Charlotte High School, Rick’s passion for serving the community led him to pursue a career in law enforcement. Eventually, through sheer determination and hard work, he became a detective at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office. According to his coworkers, he was a legend at the Sheriff’s Office and was exceptional in solving cases. After several years of working there, Rick stepped back from his career. On January 17, 2008, when Denise was abducted, Rick reportedly stayed in constant contact with his former colleagues for the case’s updates.

Unfortunately, Rick was left completely devastated when he learned that his daughter had been killed. Although he considered himself a strong-hearted individual, that changed when he heard about the homicide. Rick reflected, “I was a big baby when that happened, I can tell you. Being kicked in the groin or something because it’s like, I’m not so tough after that. She was my firstborn baby girl.” According to reports, Rick and his family felt that if the 911 dispatchers in Charlotte County had worked faster, Denise would have been alive. It further motivated them to raise awareness of the importance of swift action by the 911 operators. By honoring her memory, Rick, Susan, and their family pushed forward the Denise Amber Lee Act, which was ultimately passed by the Florida Legislature on April 24, 2008.

The Act reportedly helped establish uniform standards across the state for 911 operators and dispatchers, requiring them to complete over 200 hours of training. As of writing, Rick advocates for noble causes and helps raise funds for organizations such as the American Heart Association. Similarly, Susan also shares about fundraisers for the Best Friends Animal Society. In September 2023, she and Rick took a major step to honor Denise’s legacy by beginning to raise funds for the Denise Amber Lee Scholarship Fund, which would provide a scholarship to a Lemon Bay High School graduate. Besides that, Susan and Rick remain dedicated to their children and grandkids, who fill the pair’s lives with laughter and love.

Tyler Goff Cherishes Every Moment He Spends With His Wife and Kids

Tyler Goff had always looked up to his elder sister, Denise. So, when she met her untimely demise, it left him completely heartbroken. Despite the profound loss, he didn’t let it stop him from moving forward and building a unique path for himself. He had always been a notable athlete who especially loved playing baseball. When he began attending Lemon Bay High School, he joined the baseball team and continued playing until he graduated. Following that, he enrolled in Keiser University. There, Tyler joined the Seahawks, their baseball team, where he continued his athletic journey. After graduating in June 2017, he has decided to keep further information about his professional life out of the spotlight.

By January 2016, Tyler had already found love in his soulmate, Riley Caylor Goff. Soon, they took the next step in their relationship when they finally tied the knot. In August 2023, the pair welcomed their first son into the world. By 2025, they were once again overjoyed to welcome their daughter into their lives. Tyler has been completely dedicated to his family, whether it be showering his partner with love and attention or simply taking care of his children. He frequently takes the family on weekend outings and loves spending holidays like Halloween with them. Yet, amid the fast pace of his life, Tyler continues to hold Denise’s memories close to his heart.



Amanda Goff is Channeling Her Grief Into Working Diligently as a 911 Dispatcher

Amanda Goff was at the movies with her friends when she got the news that her sister, Denise, had been abducted. The former’s life changed forever when, a few hours later, her sister passed away. At the time, Amanda was pursuing an Associate of Arts degree in General Education from Valencia College. The ordeal led her to decide that one day she would become a 911 operator herself, although she believed the system had failed her elder sister. After graduating from Valencia College in 2009, she enrolled at the University of Central Florida. Two years later, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the university.

Amanda entered the workforce in November 2011, when she began working as a Child Care professional at Trinity Lutheran School. After working at the school until December 2012, Amanda became a Technical Recruiter for Revolution Technologies in January 2013. She left that position in August of that same year. A month later, she finally took up the role of a 911 Dispatcher at the Longboat Key Police Department, demonstrating quick action during times of distress. She continued serving there until April 2015 before joining the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in the same position.

As of writing, Amanda continues to work in that position and helps people in need. On the personal front, she is leading a blissful life with her three beautiful daughters, including Ella. From taking them to the beach to taking memorable photographs, she loves spending time with them. In March 2026, she faced a major setback when Ella became sick. However, her friend fortunately helped her raise money for the medical expenses through a fundraiser. Despite the challenging circumstances, Amanda seeks solace in the presence of her pup, Rocky, who is her constant companion.