Where are Denise Lee’s Husband and Sons Now?

On January 17, 2008, Nathan Lee had just returned to his home in North Port, Florida, when he was shocked to discover that his two young sons, Noah and Adam Lee, were alone. Despite searching the entire residence, he was unable to find his 21-year-old wife, Denise Amber Lee, prompting him to call 911. Unfortunately, she was abducted by a man named Michael Lee King, who later killed the mother of two. The episode titled ‘Life On The Line’ delves deeper into her courageous efforts to seek help by calling 911, and how Nathan felt proper communication between law enforcement could have saved his wife’s life. The episode also sheds light on the devastating impact of the loss on Nathan, Adam, Noah, Denise’s parents, and her sister.

Nathan Lee Turned His Grief Into Purpose Through the Denise Amber Lee Foundation

Nathan Lee first met the love of his life, Denise Lee, while she was studying at Lemon Bay High School and he was a college sophomore. Despite their 2-year age gap, their relationship quickly blossomed. On August 20, 2005, the couple tied the knot at a breathtaking venue surrounded by their family and friends. In January 2006, they were overjoyed to welcome their son Noah Lee, followed by the birth of their second son, Adam Lee, in July 2007. However, the family’s life changed forever on January 17, 2008, when Denise was abducted by Michael Lee King and later killed. During the search for the 21-year-old on January 17, a witness named Jane Kowalski had called 911, which connected her to the dispatch in Charlotte County.

Reports state that on the 911 call, Jane informed the officials that she had stopped beside a man’s Camaro at Cranberry Boulevard when she saw what seemed like a child loudly banging a hand against the car window. In her statements, Jane emphasized that the person appeared to need help. According to court records, because the call was routed to operators in Charlotte County rather than to those in Sarasota County, where the search for Denise was ongoing, an alleged miscommunication delayed dispatching officials to the scene. In October 2009, Nathan, on behalf of Denise’s estate and their two sons, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. In the lawsuit, he alleged negligence by the Sheriff’s Office, arguing that dispatchers failed to properly communicate information about Jane’s call, according to the records.

The lawsuit further alleged that proper communication could have helped the officials to locate Denise and save her life before she was killed. In July 2012, the case reportedly went to trial. However, before it concluded, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reportedly reached a settlement with Denise’s estate. Although the authorities didn’t admit any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $1.2 million to the family. Even before the lawsuit, Nathan’s desire to improve emergency response outcomes led him to establish the Denise Amber Lee Foundation in June 2008. As the President and CEO of the initiative, he took responsibility for traveling across the country to share Denise’s story and for supporting and promoting public safety through uniform training.

Nathan Lee’s Life Revolves Around His Wife and Beloved Children

Before the profound loss of his beloved wife, Denise, Nathan was focused on building his career and providing for his family. He graduated from Lemon Bay High School in 2002. He then pursued a degree in Geology/Earth Science at the University of South Florida, completing it in 2006. While studying, Nathan reportedly worked several jobs to support his loved ones. After launching the Denise Amber Lee Foundation in June 2008, the foundation later joined the Board of Directors of the Florida Telecommunications Accreditation. Through that move, he aimed to improve the services offered by 911 operators. As of writing, Nathan continues to share Denise’s story throughout the county. In April 2026, he had the opportunity to teach A Victim’s Plea at Lorain County Community College.

In his personal life, Nathan found himself struggling with immense grief after Denise’s death. At the time, he was just 23 years old and had to take care of his sons as a single father. According to reports, while he was at work, his loved ones helped care for Noah and Adam. According to Nathan’s statements, he became afraid of being alone, which led him into a relationship within just 18 months after the ordeal. In that relationship, he welcomed his daughter, Avery, into his life. At the time of the civil lawsuit against the Sheriff’s office, Nathan began confronting his suppressed emotions, which took a toll on his relationship. Although he parted ways with his partner, he shared the custody of his daughter.

After receiving the settlement, Nathan bought a residence in Englewood, Florida. Fortunately, he found love again when he crossed paths with Tanya Flikkema Lee. As their relationship gradually progressed, the pair finally tied the knot on August 9, 2018. She continues to provide her immense support to her husband in conducting events for the foundation. Together, the couple often enjoys spending time at the beach or simply sharing meals with their family. Whenever Nathan gets the opportunity, he always makes sure to cheer for Adam and Noah at every milestone in their lives. Moreover, he always expresses his admiration for all his children.



Noah and Adam Lee Are Talented Athletes and Likely Maintain a Quiet Life

When the boys lost their mother forever, Noah was just 2 years old, while Adam was 6 months old. As they grew up spending time with their grandparents and their father, they learned more about their mother. Over the years, the brothers have been thankful and proud of their father for coming this far and pushing them to become better people. From his childhood, Adam has been a talented baseball player. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at Lorain County Community College in Ohio. In May 2025, he joined their baseball team and is also part of Lorain County CC’s baseball program.

On the other hand, Noah is an exceptional football player. It paved the path for him to earn a spot on the varsity squad as a part of the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays football team. However, he has currently chosen to lead a quiet life away from the spotlight. Noah reached a significant milestone in his personal life when he celebrated his 20th birthday in January 2026. Both he and Adam have also been helping their father at several events by sharing what Denise went through. To this day, the brothers miss their mother and continue to keep her legacy alive through their actions.