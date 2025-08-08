4 Best Denzel Washington Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Thespian Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. began his career on stage, acting in off-Broadway productions. Getting his break on the NBC drama series ‘St. Elsewhere,’ he went on to have an illustrious film career, winning critical acclaim and accolades for films such as ‘A Soldier’s Story,’ ‘Glory,’ ‘Training Day,’ ‘Cry Freedom,’ ‘Malcolm X,’ and ‘Fences.’ Denzel has also starred in an exhaustive list of commercial films, which include the likes of ‘The Pelican Brief,’ ‘Crimson Tide,’ ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘Inside Man,’ ‘American Gangster,’ ‘Safe House,’ and ‘The Equalizer‘ trilogy.

Over the years, he has also served as the producer and director in many projects, and has continued to appear on stage. In addition to numerous awards won over the decades, Denzel has been honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2016, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2019, the Honorary Palme d’Or in 2025, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025. If you’re preparing to dive into Denzel Washington‘s work on Netflix, the following list will help guide you.

4. Hard Lessons (1986)

Originally titled ‘The George McKenna Story,’ Eric Laneuville’s directorial ‘Hard Lessons’ is a biographical film that chronicles the experiences of George McKenna (Denzel Washington) as he takes on the job of a principal at George Washington Preparatory High School in South Los Angeles. It becomes a career-defining moment for him, as he faces students who care for nothing, and teachers and parents who cannot be bothered. With the help of educator Bobbie Maxwell (Lynn Whitfield), George embarks on a mission to transform the school from a site for gang wars to a reputable place of learning. Watch the film on Netflix.

3. American Gangster (2007)

‘American Gangster’ is a biographical film from director Ridley Scott that stars Denzel Washington as mob boss Frank Lucas. Starting his career as a chauffeur to one of Harlem’s greatest mobsters, Bumpy Johnson, Frank rose to power after his boss’ death using his wit and strict code for business. When veteran police officer Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe) becomes aware of the shifting power dynamic in the underworld, he sets out to investigate and bring Frank to justice. Based on Mark Jacobson’s New York Magazine article, ‘The Return of Superfly,’ you can stream the movie here.

2. The Equalizer (2014)

Based on the eponymous television series from the 1980s, ‘The Equalizer’ follows Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a man with a mysterious past who wishes to lead a quiet life working at a home improvement store. While reading a book at a diner, he befriends Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young girl who later gets violated by members of the Russian mob. Seeing her in the hospital, Robert decides to come out of his self-imposed retirement and rains down hellfire upon the people responsible, as well as others who prey on the weak and helpless. You can watch the film directed by Antoine Fuqua on Netflix.

1. The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Director Antoine Fuqua returned with a direct sequel to his 2014 film ‘The Equalizer’ with ‘The Equalizer 2.’ Denzel Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, a man with a mysterious past who continues his work as a brutal avenging angel with the help of his best friend and former colleague, Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo). When the latter gets taken out in a planned hit, Roberts takes on a team of highly trained assassins whose objective is to put him into the ground. Stream the vigilante action thriller here.

