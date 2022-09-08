Derek and Nancy Haysom Murders: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

ABC’s ’20/20: Would You Kill For Love?’ documents the brutal murder of Derek and Nacy Haysom in Virginia in April 1985. The couple was murdered viciously inside their home, and their killers escaped the international border before finally getting caught on separate charges and extradited to America to face punishment.

The documentary follows the complex investigation process and the long path to justice. If you’re intrigued by the case and want to know the identity of the perpetrators, then we’ve you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Derek and Nancy Haysom Die?

Derek William Reginald Haysom was born to British parents on March 23, 1913, in South Africa. Derek was tall and robust and gave off a very Ernest Hemingway-esque vibe. He was a British army recruit during World War II and was deployed in the Middle East. After the war, Derek became an affluent and highly regarded South African steel company executive. At the request of the Canadian government, he moved to Nova Scotia, living there for nearly fifteen years and working as the chief executive officer of the Sydney Steel Corporation, a nationalized national steel mill.

Nancy Astor Langhorne “Cita” Benedict Haysom was born on July 12, 1932, in Jerome, Yavapai County, Arizona. Her intellect and beauty were enthralling, and she had a penchant for adventure. Born into an affluent family, she traveled around the globe with her father, who was a geologist. She met Derek in Johannesburg when both of them were divorced, having five children in between them from their prior marriages. They got married in 1960 and gave birth to Elizabeth Roxanne Haysom.

Derek retired in 1981, and they moved to a house in the upper-class elite neighborhood of Holcomb Rock Road, Virginia. On the morning of April 3, 1985, three women arrived at the Haysom residence to play their weekly bridge games with Derek, only to find the porch light turned on and the bell unanswered. One of the women had an emergency key, and she unlocked the front door to find the bloody corpses of the Haysom couple.

The police arrived at the scene to find Derek lying on his left side near a doorway with an outstretched arm. He had multiple stab wounds on his torso, his face disfigured with lacerations, and his throat was slit. Nancy lay face-down in the kitchen, exhibiting similar stab wounds and a slashed throat. There were blood stains on the floor, and police retrieved four blood types from the scene – A and AB belonged to the victims, while B and O were unaccounted for.

While the police could not find the murder weapon(s), they retrieved two types of bloody footprints – one from a tennis shoe and two more made from a sock. There were no signs of forced entry, and the remnants of food on the table suggested that the Haysoms were murdered while having a meal. The police also found a vodka bottle and a shot glass. Both of them had fingerprints on them. Derek’s autopsy report stated that he had been stabbed thirty-six times, and his carotid and jugular were cut. Both the victims also had 0.22 percent blood-alcohol levels.

Who Killed Derek and Nancy Haysom?

FBI made a suspect profile identifying the murderer as a female acquaintance of the family. Based on that, the police initially suspected a disgruntled woman, an ex-fiance of one of Elizabeth’s half brothers. The engagement had allegedly been called off after Derek and Nancy did not agree to the union. However, she was cleared of suspicion, and the police turned toward Elizabeth. She claimed that she and her German boyfriend, Jens Soering, had rented a car and driven to Washington, DC on March 29, 1985.

The couple had stayed at the Georgetown Marriott, gone to the movies, wandered around the city, and eaten at restaurants before driving back to Charlottesville. She claimed that she did not know about the murder of her parents until the police discovered the bodies and notified her on April 3, 1985. However, the odometer of the rental car showed that it had been driven for about six hundred and sixty-nine miles – about four hundred miles more than what it ought to be if the couple had driven to and fro from Washington. When asked about the discrepancy, Elizabeth claimed that the couple got lost on the drive.

In October 1985, the investigators asked for fingerprints, blood, and footprint samples from the couple to eliminate them from the suspect list. While Elizabeth complied, Jens refused and stated that he had to get clearance from the German embassy first. However, a few days later, the couple fled the country. They traveled to various countries under aliases and disguises before coming to London. They lived off by stealing and conning different stores, before finally getting caught in April 1986.

After learning about their arrest in May 1986, an officer and a prosecutor flew to London to question Elizabeth and Jens, who confessed to murdering his girlfriend’s parents. He reportedly admitted that he stabbed the Haysoms after Derek chastised him and threatened to get him expelled from the university if he continued to date their daughter. He was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in June 1986 and kept in custody in England. Jens had thought that he would be extradited to Germany where he would serve a limited jail sentence after being tried as a minor.

He was also under the illusion that he would be saving Elizabeth from getting convicted by doing so. However, Elizabeth ended the relationship, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murders before the fact, and blamed Jens as the killer. She even testified against Jens. While she got sentenced to ninety years in prison, Jens went to trial and was sentenced to two life terms.

Both got parole in 2019, and Jens was extradited to Germany while Elizabeth was extradited to Canada. However, various documentaries, as well as law enforcement officials, have questioned whether Jens was involved in the double murder.

