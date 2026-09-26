DeSean Jackson’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Former NFL Athlete?

DeSean William Jackson is essentially a living legend in the world of football, considering he was arguably one of the fastest players in the National League’s history when he was at his peak. The fact that he juggled two positions – Punter and Wide Receiver – for the majority of his career is also significant, so it comes as no surprise that his efforts paid off in more ways than one. Not only did he land some big contracts, but he also secured a reputation, aspects that have since also been briefly highlighted in Prime Video’s ‘Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story.’

How Did DeSean Jackson Earn His Money?

DeSean Jackson was just a young boy growing up in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, when he first developed a passion for sports with the encouragement of his father. We specify sports because he played baseball, ran track, and was a football athlete by the time he was a teenager, flourishing in all three to such an extent that he was nationally regarded. In fact, while attending Long Beach Polytechnic High School, he was the star wide receiver, an indispensable all-rounder in the ballpark, and was timed at 10.5 seconds in the 100 meters.

DeSean’s high school career was truly astonishing, resulting in his being scouted by not only several colleges for their baseball or football programs but also by two Major League Baseball teams. Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Philadelphia Phillies showed considerable interest in him, but he ultimately chose to play football as a Golden Bear at the University of California-Berkeley. After all, by that point in his senior year, he had helped his team secure the CIF Southern Section Championship and was voted the Most Valuable Player at the US Army All-American Bowl.

DeSean remarkably managed to maintain his performance streak in college despite a lot of added external pressure, so there were high expectations for him by the time he reached junior year. In fact, his name was even put into consideration for the coveted Heisman Trophy, yet it didn’t pan out as he expected, and he then chose not to return for his final year by turning professional. He thus concluded his collegiate career with 2 Pac-10 records, 2,423 receiving yards, 22 receiving touchdowns, 162 receptions, and 52 documented plays for 20+ yards before being drafted in 2008.

Although even Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice had commented on DeSean’s unmistakable talent, it wasn’t until the 2nd round that he was picked 49th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. He subsequently spent 6 incredible years with the organization, proving his mettle as an athlete, a team player, and a risk-taker at every step of the way by punting as well as receiving. He even made history during this period by being selected for the 2010 Pro Bowl as a wide receiver and kick returner, marking the first time a player was picked for two positions in the all-star game.

DeSean was arguably at his peak when he was suddenly released by the Eagles after the 2013 season, so he signed a reported 3-year contract with the Washington Redskins in April 2014. He played with them for 3 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for a second stint in 2019, and then signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He subsequently had yearlong contracts with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens, only to ultimately sign his final deal as a one-day exclusive on November 29, 2023, with the Eagles.

DeSean had decided to retire, but he wanted to do so as a member of the team he had spent most of his career with and had the greatest times in, so he retired as a Philadelphia Eagle in 2023. In the end, he finished his playing career with a total of 183 games under his belt, during which he scored a total of 66 touchdowns, had 11,263 receiving yards, and 1,352 return yards. However, he remains an active part of the football world to this day as he has proudly been serving as Head Coach of Delaware State University’s football program since December 2024.

DeSean Jackson’s Net Worth

With over 15 years in the NFL, a year as the Offensive Coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in 2024, and now the Head Coach at Delaware State University, DeSean has managed to accumulate significant wealth. He has understandably chosen to keep the details of the same private, but we do know that most of it is thanks to his long stint as a professional football athlete. After all, depending on his contracts, he not only had a base salary per year but also performance bonuses, signing bonuses, potential brand partnerships/sponsorships, and more.

According to records, DeSean’s 2008 rookie contract with the Philadelphia Eagles was a 4-year deal that guaranteed him at least $3.46 million before bonuses. When he signed with the Washington Redskins in 2014, it was reportedly a 3-year, $24 million contract that promised him at least $16 million over a specific period. Then came his 3-year, $33.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and his 3-year, $27.9 million contract with the Eagles in 2019. His second stint with the Eagles guaranteed him at least $13 million, with his previous $10 million base salary with the Tampa Bay being reduced to $3.16 million.

Nevertheless, it has been reported that over DeSean’s 15 years in the NFL, he bagged a total of $91 million in official earnings, not counting his personal brand deals and ad campaigns. As for his income as a coach, from what we can tell based on his skills, his reputation, and the current market, it’s likely he gets to take home a sum between $180,000 and $220,000 per year. Therefore, taking all these aspects into consideration, along with his potential assets, investments, returns, and expenses as a family man, we believe his net worth to be in the range of $60 million.

Read More: Emily Harrington’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Rock Climber and Mountaineer?