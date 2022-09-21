Designing Miami: Where is the Cast Now?

‘Designing Miami’ is an interesting design reality show that revolves around Ray and Eilyn Jimenez as they try and rise to the top in the field of interior design in Miami. Although Eilyn and Ray are happily married, they prefer to head different agencies and are each other’s competitors in the professional field. In fact, they often bid on the same project simultaneously and go head to head in their efforts to establish themselves as the best. However, the show also offers a sneak peek into their personal lives and helps us witness how the two balance their commitments and responsibilities while taking their respective agencies to further success.

Apart from introducing us to Eilyn and Ray Jimenez, ‘Designing Miami’ takes us on a tour of their respective agencies and familiarizes us with the people working under them. Moreover, with Ray facing some difficulties setting up his business, we also witnessed how two of his best employees left in the middle of the season. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out where the ‘Designing Miami’ cast is at present, shall we?

Where is Eilyn Jimenez Now?

While on the show, Eilyn is portrayed as the more established of the two as her interior design agency, Sire Designs, was already a much sought-after firm in Miami. She even had several designers as well as an architectural drafter in her employment and mentioned that she wanted to become a household name in interior design around the world. At present, Eilyn resides in Miami, Los Angeles, where she shares an apartment with her husband, Ray. Incidentally, she stays busy by running her agency, Sire Designs, and has three designers working under her. Eilyn primarily deals in top-rung properties and specializes in what she calls a minimalistic approach to interior design. Moreover, even on the marriage front, the reality star is delighted to share her life with Ray, and the two often express their love for each other through adorable posts on social media. Besides, Eilyn and her husband are also building their own house in Miami Shores.

Where Is Ray Jimenez Now?

Interestingly, although Ray Jimenez had already established his interior design agency at the time of filming, he was working hard and at times, struggling to get it up and running. Apart from dealing with issues including staff shortage, the show portrayed how Ray had to share two of his best employees with his ex-business partner’s firm. Even though the employees were quite loyal to Ray, they realized they would get an opportunity to grow further if they worked for the ex-business partner full-time. Hence, Ray lost some of his employees in the middle of the season.

Nevertheless, from the looks of it, Ray has since cemented his agency, Raymond Nicolas, and has at least two designers and a design assistant working under him. Moreover, Raymond Nicolas is a direct competitor of Sire Designs, and although their styles are pretty different, Ray’s agency is also quite sought after in Miami. Witnessing Ray’s relationship with Eilyn is quite heartwarming as the two appear very much in love and never let their professional rivalry seep into their personal lives. Even Ray’s Instagram is full of adorable pictures of them together, and with the couple now building their first home, we believe that they are destined for the long run.

Where Is Valentina Leon Now?

At the time of filming, Valentina was working as a designer under Eilyn Jimenez. At present, she has been promoted to the position of a lead interior designer at Sire Designs and functions as Eilyn’s right-hand woman. Apart from interior design, Valentina has also been building up her skills in fashion design and is also a pretty adept lifestyle blogger. Moreover, Valentina currently resides in Miami. Florida and is happily married to Carlos Paez after tying the knot in July 2021.

Where Is Karina Perlaza Now?

Another interior designer working under Eilyn Jimenez, Karina Perlaza, appeared to be on wonderful terms with her colleagues. She currently resides in Miami and is employed by Sire Designs as a lead interior designer. Although the absence of a romantic partner is quite apparent in Karina’s recent posts, she seems to be an avid traveler and is enjoying life surrounded by family and friends.

Where Is Camila Nunez Now?

The youngest member at Sire Designs, Camila Nunez, seemed quite excited to learn the ropes from Eilyn herself. At present, Camila is a permanent part of Sire Design and holds the position of a junior interior designer. She currently resides in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale Area and is focused on taking her career to further heights. Moreover, she has co-founded the company Moody House, and is presently in a happy relationship with Omar Perez.

Where Is Andrea Ritter Now?

At the time of filming, Andrea was working as an architectural drafter under Eilyn Jimenez. However, she has since been promoted and is presently employed by Sire Designs as a project coordinator as well as an architectural drafter. From the looks of it, Andrea shares a wonderful and friendly relationship with her workmates and is quite happy in her present position. She also shares a solid bond with her family and resides in Miami, Florida, as of the present.

Where Is Steven Now?

Although Steven met Ray while the latter was working at his previous interior design agency, he could not leave the reality star’s side when he decided to establish Raymond Nicolas. However, Steven was unable to quit his previous job and had to share his week between the two establishments. This was making his work unnecessarily tricky, so in episode 3, Steven decided to leave Raymond Nicolas and work for Ray’s ex-business partner full-time. Thus, from the looks of it, Steven still resides in Miami and is employed by the ex-business partner.

Where Is Ori Evshara Now?

At the time of filming, Ori was working at Raymond Nicolas as an architectural drafter and shared the same fate as steven. She was also employed by Ray’s ex-business partner and had to share her time between the two firms. Thus, once Ori learned that Steven had taken the hard decision to leave Ray and join the other agency on a full-time basis, she followed suit. Although Ori prefers to keep most of her personal life under wraps, she seems to still reside in Miami and is employed by Ray’s ex-business partner.

Where Is David Now?

When Steven and Ori decided to quit Raymond Nicolas, Ray was forced to hire new talent, and that is when he came across David. David impressed the reality star with his skills as an interior designer, and Ray offered him a job at his agency. Thus, from the looks of it, David still resides in Miami and works at Raymond Nicolas as an interior designer.

Where Is Paola Fonseca Now?

During the drive to recruit new employees, Ray came across Paola and gave her an offer to join Raymond Nicolas on a full-time basis. Although Paola joined Ray’s firm in September 2021, she decided to quit in May 2022 and is currently working as a project manager at ID & Design International while residing in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale Area.

Where Is Antonio Now?

Since it was getting quite challenging for Ray Jimenez to deal with the work pressure all by himself, he decided to hire a design assistant and soon brought Antonio into the firm. Unfortunately, Antonio is quite private regarding his personal life and hasn’t talked much about it in public. However, he still seems to be employed at Raymond Nicolas and currently resides in Miami, Florida.

