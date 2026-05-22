Where is Desiree Sunford’s Family Now?

On April 7, 2013, Connie Mae Kast began her day as usual, but it soon turned into a nightmare when she got the devastating call that her 30-year-old daughter, Desiree A. Sunford, lovingly known as Dezy, was killed. As the investigation continued, it revealed the killer to be a man named Marty Grismer. It turned out that Desiree’s husband, Scott Sunford, had an affair with a woman, Paige Blades, who was a friend of Marty. It is important to note that Scott and Paige were never charged with the crime. Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Time To Kill: Three’s Company Four’s a Crowd’ explores the case and how Marty later took an Alford plea for second-degree murder. He was eventually sentenced to 15 years behind bars. The episode also features interviews with the detectives who helped solve the case.

Keith Kast Sadly Passed Away in Washington at the Age of 41

Keith Allen Kast was born on November 30, 1952, in Oakes, North Dakota. While growing up, he received an abundance of love and attention from his parents, Helen Ketterling and Clarence Edward Kast. Sometime in the 1970s, Keith crossed paths with the love of his life, Connie Mae Kast. Their relationship gradually bloomed, resulting in their marriage at a beautiful venue on June 23, 1973. Within the next few years, the pair welcomed their beloved son, Kasey Kast, into the world.

On January 4, 1981, Keith and Connie experienced profound joy once again when their daughter, Echo Marie Kast, was born. Sadly, the couple faced a significant heartbreak when Echo passed away on the same day. As the pair dealt with grief, their second daughter, Desiree A. Kast, affectionately known as Dezy, was born on August 26, 1982. Her arrival became a blessing for the family as her presence slowly began healing the pain caused by Echo’s death. Unfortunately, on October 26, 1994, Keith unexpectedly passed away at just the age of 41.

Connie Kast Always Held Her Daughter’s Memories Close to Her Heart

Rueben and Darlene Ruff welcomed Connie Mae Ruff into their lives on October 20, 1954, in Moses Lake, Washington. She grew up on her father’s farm, playing alongside her elder sister, Ruby Keenan. Throughout her life, Connie’s loved ones described her as a strong woman who never gave up in the face of adversities. After graduating from Moses Lake High School in 1973, she married her soulmate, Keith. Following that, they briefly relocated to Othello before eventually returning to Moses Lake. Connie began her professional trajectory as a Payless employee before leaving to focus on raising her children, Desiree and Kasey. She then assumed the role of Egg Candler at Wilcox Farms.

Over the next few years, Connie worked in several other positions, including Retail Clerk at Home Depot, Bank Teller at Sterling Savings, and Scalehouse Attendant at National Frozen Foods. In her free time, she enjoyed activities such as arts and crafts, sewing, cooking, baking, canning, and crocheting. Since Connie often baked cakes for her family and friends on birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings, they began calling her “The Cake Lady.” To support her children in their endeavors, she became heavily involved in the 4-H alongside them. Occasionally, she loved spending time soaking in nature’s beauty. In 1994, Connie faced a tragedy when Keith suddenly passed away.

Connie suffered another devastating loss when Desiree was killed on April 7, 2013. The investigation revealed that a man named Marty Grismer was responsible for Desiree’s death. After his arrest in 2014, Connie noted, “There are no words. I mean the anger that I feel. The world is literally a sadder place without her (Desiree) in it.” She had also expressed her grief, stating, “Our hearts stopped hemorrhaging, but they will never heal.” Following the ordeal, Connie often sought solace in the presence of her son, Kasey, and her kitten. Yet, not a day passed without her feeling the void left in her heart in the wake of Desiree’s passing. Sadly, on October 18, 2018, Connie passed away due to heart failure at Samaritan Hospital. The warmhearted individual was 63 years old at the time.



Kasey Kast Continues to Honor and Cherish the Memories of His Loved Ones

Before experiencing the profound losses, Kasey Kast was focused on building a professional trajectory marked with dedication. He completed his initial schooling at Moses Lake High School in 1994 before entering his career. His passion for cooking led him to pursue several jobs at restaurants. In November 2016, Kasey joined Matador Restaurant as a Supervisor. While working there, he also became a Sous Chef at Casa Del Matador in January 2017. Ultimately, he moved on from both positions in 2018. By May of the same year, he joined Lyft and also became a Sous Chef at Springwood Landing Retirement Community. It appears that Kasey is no longer working as a Sous Chef.

Currently, Kasey has chosen to keep further details about his professional life out of the public eye. In 2021, he relocated from Moses Lake, Washington, to Vancouver. Although there is a presence of a man named Maxwell “Max” Vaughan in his life, Kasey hasn’t publicly explained the nature of their relationship. Together, he and Max often visit amusement parks and explore different restaurants. Aside from that, Kasey’s heart belongs to his adorable pup and his kitten, Stephanie. He often reminisces about the good times he spent with Desiree and his beloved mother, Connie. From time to time, Kasey shares pictures of them, expressing how much he misses them every day.