Devin and Caitlin From MAFS: Everything We Know

For several years, relationship experts on Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight’ have been pairing up complete strangers based on their compatibility before they finally meet each other for the first time at the altar. Season 20 of the show followed the same concept and introduced seven new couples to the viewers, one of whom was Devin Short and Caitlin Grimm. Since she was from a close-knit family, she wanted a partner who would embrace her family as well. Meanwhile, Devin waited for someone who would stand beside him through life’s ups and downs. When they finally met each other for the first time, their undeniable chemistry made them feel they had been waiting for each other all along.

Devin Short and Caitlin Grimm Wanted a Similar Marriage Despite Different Upbringings

As a professional rugby player, Devin Short often had to travel, so he entered the experience hoping to find a partner with a flexible remote career. He described himself as adventurous and said he was often misunderstood as an egotistical person because of his athletic build. However, he believed he was nothing more than a giant “teddy bear.” Devin’s desire to become a dependable husband and father was deeply rooted in his upbringing. His mother gave birth to him when she was just 18 years old, and since his father never stepped up to be a part of his life, he did not have a relationship with his father.

As Caitlin grew up watching her parents’ strong connection and loving marriage, it gave her a picture of what a healthy relationship should look like. Their bond taught her the importance of unwavering support, mutual respect, and never settling for anything less than what she deserved. As Caitlin prepared to marry a stranger, she was confident that her remote job would help her build a life anywhere, giving her the flexibility to relocate if needed. However, her father found it difficult to accept the idea of her marrying someone she had never met. As the experts compared their priorities for family and emotional support, they found a close match.

Devin and Caitlin’s Bond Deepened During Their Wedding Reception

When Caitlin walked down the aisle toward Devin, their bright and genuine smiles reflected their instant connection. Before the ceremony began, her father admitted that despite being a traditional man, he sincerely hoped the marriage would work out. As they spent more time together at the reception, they discovered that they shared an adventurous nature. Once again, Caitlin’s father told Devin that the unconventional process was difficult for him to accept, but her partner insisted that he would always take care of her. The newlyweds spent the rest of the evening celebrating on the dance floor. From their lingering glances to their effortless affection for each other, their chemistry became impossible to ignore, raising hopes that they might have found what they had been searching for.

Devin Short Has Founded a Sports Academy and Loves Going on Adventures

Devin Short has spent years pursuing his passion for rugby, building an impressive career in Major League Rugby. He first joined the team, the San Diego Legion, in 2018 and played there for two years. By 2021, he represented NOLA Gold and showcased his exceptional athletic skills until 2023. In the following years, Devin signed with the Seattle Seawolves and remained with the club until the 2025 season. Following that, he gradually prepared himself to transition into coaching as the next phase of his professional life. Today, he is the founder and Head Coach of the Validus Tackle Academy. Through the venture, Devin offers small-group training sessions and private lessons to interested players.

Devin has further expanded the business by launching the academy’s mobile application. Away from the field, he has cultivated more than 3.2K followers. In June 2026, he announced that he would be attending the sporting event, the Seattle All-Star Classic. The following month, Devin reflected on his eight-year rugby journey during an interview with the Rugby 100 Club. Despite his demanding schedule, he has never stopped cherishing the quality time he spends with his mother and great-grandmother, Nancy. He also possesses an undeniable soft spot for his beloved pup. From snowboarding down snowy mountain slopes and riding jet skis to staying committed to his fitness routine, Devin embraces every opportunity to lead an active lifestyle.

Caitlin Juggles Her Beauty Business With Her Role as an Account Manager

Caitlin Grimm earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education/Fitness from Central Washington University in June 2020. She then completed a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction at Western Governors University in January 2025. Caitlin has always been driven by her entrepreneurial spirit and kick-started her career as a Makeup Artist by becoming the owner of Makeup By Cait. Simultaneously, in January 2022, she took on the role of a Physical Education Teacher at Naches Valley High School and served there until August 2025. Following that, she joined A F Business Solutions as an Account Manager. In that role, Caitlin focuses on social media and brand marketing.

When Caitlin isn’t busy with her work life, she welcomes every opportunity to enjoy life’s adventures. She loves attending sporting events with her friends, especially baseball games at the stadium. In her free time, she loves walking along the sunny beaches and immersing herself in the soothing sound of the crashing waves. Moreover, Caitlin enjoys activities like paddleboarding, hiking, and snowboarding. Occasionally, she seeks respite from her fast-paced life by taking long walks in nature. Above all, she shares a special bond with her parents, Caroline and Jeff. At every step and milestone of her life, Caitlin has received immense support from her parents.

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