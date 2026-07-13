Felipe and Tori From MAFS: Everything We Know

In Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight,’ couples are carefully matched by experts who believe they are among the most compatible partners for one another. The experiment gives strangers the opportunity to begin a marriage in a way few people would ever expect. In season 20, Felipe Cruz and Tori Dahl entered the process with similar hopes and expectations. Both were looking for a meaningful relationship and believed the experts could help them find a lasting connection. Excited about the possibility of meeting their ideal partner, they embraced the experience with enthusiasm and looked forward to starting a new life together and seeing where the journey would take them.

Felipe and Tori Were Ready to Make a Serious Commitment to Each Other

Felipe Cruz had always wanted a love story similar to the one his grandparents shared. After being in a relationship for about four years that ultimately did not work out, he was left disappointed. He looked for love again through various avenues, but nothing seemed to work in his favor. Having decided that he was an atheist, Felipe believed in making the most of the life he had, and for him, having the right partner by his side was an important part of that vision.

During his bachelor party with the other male cast members, he admitted that he had struggled with fidelity in the past and even shared a story about forgetting that he had cheated on a partner until she later confronted him about it. Tori, on the other hand, was excited to begin a chapter of her life centered around building a family home where friends and loved ones could gather and enjoy themselves. Having been in four previous relationships, she felt she understood what it took to make a serious commitment work and was ready to invest in one for the long term.

Felipe and Tori Were Smitten the Moment They Saw One Another

On their wedding day, Felipe and Tori were understandably nervous about what was to follow. Surrounded by their families, both said that their decision was clear and that they were committed to moving forward with the process. Tori’s sister became emotional and told her that she had always looked up to her and was grateful to have grown up alongside her. As Tori walked down the aisle, she was anxious about what her future husband would look like and what he might think of her. However, the moment they locked eyes, Felipe’s immediate reaction was simply, “Wow.” The comment instantly brought a smile to Tori’s face and made her feel that things were off to a good start. During their vows, a bee became tangled in Tori’s veil, and Felipe quickly stepped in to shoo it away. Family members took notice and remarked on how naturally he was looking out for her. The vows they exchanged came straight from the heart and showed how excited they both were about the journey ahead.

Felipe and Tori Share a Love for Animals and Have Their Own Pets

Based in Seattle, Felipe Cruz is involved in the local hospitality industry and is the manager of La Fontana Siciliana on Blanchard Street in Seattle, Washington. He has also been associated with Tavern Law, another well-known establishment in the city. Outside of work, Felipe places a strong emphasis on physical fitness and regularly spends time at the gym. Family is important to him, and he shares a particularly close bond with his sister, Natalia Kuhl. Another very important member of his family is his cat, Kiki. An avid traveler, he visited both Brazil and Croatia in 2025, adding to his growing list of experiences abroad. Felipe is also politically engaged and has publicly supported calls for ceasefires in both Iran and Gaza.

Tori Dahl has built an extensive career in marketing and go-to-market strategy. Since December 2025, she has worked as a Global Marketing Launch Manager at Microsoft, overseeing major device launches across 24 international markets and coordinating with teams. She is also the founder and principal consultant of GrapeVine Marketing Consultancy, a Seattle-based firm she launched in 2019 to help brands refine their positioning and accelerate growth. Before these roles, she gained experience in marketing positions at Amazon. She is a graduate of the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing. Tori explores new destinations or discovers local spots around Washington, and she is often accompanied by her beloved dog, Koda Bear.

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