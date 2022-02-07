Devon Guzman Murder: Where Are Michelle Hetzel and Brandon Bloss Now?

In June 2000, Devon Guzman’s body was discovered in her car at a parking lot in Easton, Pennsylvania. The gruesome murder led the authorities to uncover a terrible story involving two people who were eventually arrested. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Scorned: Love Kills: Best Friends for Never’ has the creators delve into Devon’s brutal murder and the events that precipitated the slaying. So, let’s find out what happened then, shall we?

How Did Devon Guzman Die?

Devon Nereida Guzman was born in June 1981. A New Jersey native, she lived with Keary Renner, her girlfriend, at a hotel in Forks Township, Pennsylvania. At the time, the 19-year-old worked as a cleaner and had even bought a new car. By all means, Devon had her whole life ahead of her, and everything seemed so promising. However, during the early hours of June 15, 2000, Keary and another friend made a gruesome discovery.

Devon’s car was found in the parking lot of a local museum in Easton. She was lying across the backseat with a green jacket over her. The authorities were called immediately, and they saw that Devon had been murdered. She had a deep cut across her throat that almost went down to her spine. They also believed Devon had been asphyxiated. Soon, the police learned that the other friend who was present when Devon was found had something to do with the murder.

Who Killed Devon Guzman?

At the scene, the authorities found a knife in Devon’s hand and on her body. It was clear that she was murdered, but it was made to look like a suicide. Keary was questioned and admitted to having a physical altercation with Devon the hours before her death but denied having anything to do with the murder. She pointed the finger at Michelle Hetzel, then 19 years old and a high school friend of Devon and Keary.

While Michelle had been married to a then 25-year-old Brandon Bloss, she also continued to have a relationship with Devon. In fact, the two had gone to Puerto Rico on vacation together and were at Devon’s father’s home on the night of June 14, 2000. According to Devon’s father, Ricardo, her daughter and Michelle had mentioned getting married during the vacation and had exchanged rings. However, at some point, the two argued regarding Devon still living with Keary, eventually leaving in separate vehicles.

Devon then got home to Keary, and they had an argument about Michelle that turned physical. Devon spoke to Brandon and decided to go to his and Michelle’s house because Michelle was sick. Keary, who wanted to tag along, waited outside in the car while Devon went up to the doorway. At this point, Brandon relayed that Michelle didn’t want Keary there.

Devon dropped Keary back home, but she never returned. Keary heard from Michelle sometime after midnight, who claimed that Devon didn’t come back to their house either. The two women set out in search of Devon, and Keary claimed Michelle suggested visiting the museum’s parking lot. Devon was found murdered in the same lot. The authorities suspected Brandon and Michelle of killing Devon, and the evidence collected in the aftermath proved precisely that.

In the trunk of Michelle’s car, the police found a pair of Brandon’s bloody jeans consistent with Devon’s DNA. They also discovered Brandon’s other clothing material with blood too little to run any tests. A pair of Michelle’s jeans soaking in the washing machine was also collected. The soapy water inside the machine tested positive for blood. Then, in the pocket, the authorities found a cap that was believed to match the syringe found on Devon. Finally, hair samples collected from Devon’s body were consistent with Michelle’s, and the ones found in the car were consistent with Brandon’s.

Where Are Michelle Hetzel and Brandon Bloss Now?

At the couple’s joint trial, a forensic dentist testified that a bite mark on Brandon’s left arm was likely caused by Devon, who bit him during a confrontation. There was further testimony from a woman who dated Brandon’s sister. Cara Judd claimed that Michelle admitted to killing Devon. Michelle and Brandon’s lawyers had contrasting theories of what happened. Michelle’s lawyer claimed Brandon killed Devon because he was frustrated with her relationship with his wife and the amount of money Michelle spent on the victim.

Devon’s attorney contended that Michelle killed Devon after the 19-year-old rejected her for Keary. However, the prosecution believed both were equally responsible for Devon’s murder and had carefully planned it. In the end, the jury found both of them guilty of first-degree murder. In October 2001, Michelle and Brandon were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prison records indicate that Michelle remains incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution – Muncy in Pennsylvania. As for Brandon, he is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution – Somerset in Pennsylvania.

