Dianna D’Aiello: What Happened to Her? Where is She Now?

In September 1979, police responded to a distress call from Dianna D’Aiello’s home in Riverside, California. She was over nine months pregnant at the time and had suffered a severe head injury that resembled a gunshot wound. While receiving treatment at the hospital, her unborn daughter passed away. Due to the extent of her injuries, she initially could not remember anything about the attack, leaving police without any leads. The episode titled ‘Survived: Dianna D’Aiello’ on the ‘Crime Junkie’ podcast explores the events that unfolded once she finally recalled the face of her attacker.

Dianna D’Aiello Was Nine-Months Pregnant When She Was Attacked in Her Home

At 21 years old, Dianna D’Aiello was living in Riverside, California, with her husband, Kevin Lee Green. The couple had met when Dianna was 18 or 19, during a time when Kevin was still married. By March 1979, Kevin had divorced his first wife, who was also pregnant at the time and began living with Dianna. They were eagerly anticipating the arrival of their daughter, already named Chantel Marie. By September 1979, she was overdue and 9.5 months pregnant, and she was anxiously awaiting her baby’s birth.

On the evening of September 30, Dianna and Kevin had a few friends over, and neighbors reported hearing lively chatter from their house. Later that night, Kevin left to buy marijuana and alcohol for himself and his friends. After the guests had left, he made another trip at 1 am to a nearby Jack in the Box to pick up hamburgers. Upon returning home, Kevin heard Dianna moaning. He rushed into the room and found her lying on the floor with a severe head injury. Panicked, he called the police, claiming she had been shot. However, upon arriving at the hospital, it was determined that the injury was caused by blunt-force trauma, not a gunshot.

While Dianna was at the hospital, her placenta detached, leading to an emergency C-section. Unfortunately, her baby did not survive. Dianna was also diagnosed with amnesia and aphasia, leaving her unable to recall the events surrounding the attack. When questioned, Kevin explained that he had left the kitchen door open, expecting to return quickly. He also mentioned seeing a man standing outside his house but didn’t pay much attention to it. The police verified Kevin’s alibi, confirming it matched his story. Additionally, there was hot food at the house that night, as Kevin had claimed, further supporting his account.

Dianna D’Aiello’s Testimony Helped in Her Husband’s Conviction for Murder

With no witnesses to the crime, the investigation made little progress. It wasn’t until months later, when Dianna’s memory began to return, that she provided a crucial account of the events. She alleged that she and Kevin had been arguing because he had been drinking and using drugs while she struggled with her pregnancy. She claimed that when he returned with the food, he attempted to initiate sex, but she refused. Dianna stated that this is when he tried to force himself on her and ultimately attacked her with metal keys. Based on her testimony, prosecutors built their case against Kevin. In 1980, Kevin was tried, and his defense focused on inconsistencies in her account and the issues with her memory.

The jury found Kevin guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree murder of his unborn daughter. He continued to maintain his innocence, claiming that an intruder was responsible for attacking his wife. However, at the time of Dianna’s assault, several other women in the same area had been attacked in a similar manner. In 1996, a man named Gerald Parker was linked to five murders and sexual assaults. While incarcerated, he eventually admitted to being the one who had attacked Dianna. By this time, advancements in DNA technology allowed for the matching of his DNA to samples collected from the scene of the attack, which came back positive.

In June 1996, after Kevin had been released from prison, Dianna spoke to the media about the long and challenging journey she had endured in her recovery. She shared how difficult it had been to perform simple tasks like reading, writing, and speaking due to the effects of her trauma. While Kevin had not been the one to physically attack her, she expressed that she did not consider him a victim, especially in light of the overwhelming public support for him. She alleged that during their time together, she had suffered from domestic abuse. She stood by her memories with conviction and stated that while Parker might have attacked her, she also firmly believed that Kevin had also hit her that night. She even testified against Parker during his trial in 1998.

Dianna D’Aiello is a Proud Mother and Grandmother Today

After her public appearance, Dianna chose to remain out of the spotlight, fearing that her former husband might seek vengeance. She expressed that she would never stop looking over her shoulder and intended to file a restraining order against Kevin. Despite the trauma, she went on to complete a course at a beauty school and, two years after Kevin’s release, found someone new to share her life with. Now residing in Hesperia, California, she has built a peaceful life, dedicating herself to her love for animals and her activism in her community. Close to her brother, Curtis D’Aiello, and surrounded by a supportive circle of friends, Dianna has found fulfillment. She is the proud mother of Ashley Jones and grandmother to Haley Jones. She has embraced a new chapter of peace, and happiness and is glad to have remade her life.

Read More: Amber Smith: What Happened to the Rape Survivor? Where is She Now?