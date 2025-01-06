Kevin Green: Where is the Wrongly Convicted Now?

In October 1979, Kevin Lee Green went out to get food, but upon returning, he found his wife lying on the floor with a severe head injury and immediately called the police. In the months that followed, suspicion shifted toward Kevin, and he was convicted of assault and the murder of his unborn child. He served over 17 years in prison until DNA evidence and the confession of another man revealed the truth. The episode of ‘Crime Junkie’ podcast titled ‘Survived: Dianna D’Aiello’ discusses the case in detail and how he was ultimately exonerated.

Kevin Green Was Accused of Being Violent Towards His Wife

After serving in the US Marine Corps, Kevin Lee Green settled in Riverside, California, where he had a wife and was expecting a child. However, he was also involved with 21-year-old Dianna D’Aiello. In March 1979, when Dianna was three months pregnant, he chose to divorce his wife and begin a new life with Dianna. Within days, both events occurred. It was alleged that Kevin struggled with drug and alcohol addiction at the time and had a volatile temper. He and Dianna moved into a home together, and neighbors reported frequently hearing the couple arguing.

On the night of September 30, 1979, Kevin and Dianna hosted a few friends at their home. Later in the evening, he left with a friend to buy some marijuana. After the friends had left, he went out again at 1 am to pick up dinner for them. He thought it would be a quick trip and decided not to lock the kitchen door. Kevin later claimed that he saw a man standing near the house but didn’t think much of it at the time. When he returned home, he found Dianna lying on the floor with a serious head wound.

Initially, Kevin believed that Dianna had been shot due to the severity of the wound, but when the police arrived, they determined that the injury was caused by a blunt object. He provided a detailed account of his movements that night, and his alibi was checked out. However, some neighbors reported hearing shouting from the couple’s home around the time the attack was thought to have occurred. The police kept him under scrutiny, and in December 1979, when Dianna’s memory returned, she implicated Kevin. She recalled him sexually assaulting her and then striking her in the head with metal keys.

Kevin Green remained Wrongfully Incarcerated for His Unborn Child’s Murder for 17 Years

Kevin was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree murder for the death of his unborn daughter. Throughout the trial, he maintained his innocence, insisting that the police had not thoroughly investigated other possible suspects. He pointed to a series of similar crimes in the area and suggested that the attack might have been the work of a serial predator. Kevin also mentioned the man he had seen outside his house, speculating that he could have been the attacker. Despite his claims, Dianna’s testimony led to his conviction, and he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Even during his incarceration, Kevin maintained his innocence and never attempted to reach out to Dianna, insisting that he had been wrongfully convicted. In 1982, his appeal against his conviction was struck down by the Supreme Court of the State of California. However, the truth emerged in June 1996 when serial killer Gerald Parker, who had been active in the area, confessed to the attack on Dianna. Parker revealed that, of all the crimes he had committed, the one that troubled him the most was knowing that another man had been imprisoned for his actions. Subsequent DNA analysis of the crime scene confirmed Kevin’s innocence and identified Parker as Dianna’s attacker.

Kevin Green is Leading a Quiet Life With His Wife Today

In the years following his exoneration, Kevin never reached out to his former wife, Dianna. He received significant public support from those who viewed him as a victim of the justice system. He was awarded $620,000 in restitution for his wrongful conviction and time spent in prison. In 1999, he settled a civil lawsuit filed by Dianna, who continued to hold him partially responsible for the attack. She also alleged that he had subjected her to domestic abuse during their relationship. Despite these accusations, he made a public statement at the time, asserting that he did not blame Dianna at all.

By 1999, Kevin had settled in Jefferson City, Missouri, with his parents and was married to a woman named Kelly Jacob. He later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and eventually to the Midwest to be closer to his family. He also has a daughter who has gone on to become a criminal justice lawyer. He is now living in Jefferson City, Missouri, with his Kelly and has made a fulfilling life for himself. He works as a Sales Consultant at Rusty Drewng Toyota and is quite active in his community. His support of groups like the Midwest Innocence Project is a testimony to all that he went through and the man he is today.

