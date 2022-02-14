Did Gyuutarou and Daki Go to Hell in Demon Slayer Season 2?

The brother-sister duo of Gyuutarou and Daki are the primary antagonist of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc’ or ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen.’ They have lived in the Yoshiwara, a red-light district of Tokyo, for several decades and have even managed to hunt down a few Hashiras. Since they have never tasted defeat, nothing could prepare them for the things that transpire when the duo fights Tanjirou Kamado and his companions. But where do the two end up after losing the high-stakes battle in the Entertainment District Arc? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

Did Gyuutarou and Daki End Up in Hell?

Yes, Gyuutarou and Daki did end up in hell. After the Upper-Rank Six demons have been decapitated, the brother-sister duo begins to argue with each other. They blame one another for their defeat and are unwilling to take any responsibility for the loss. In the heat of the moment, Daki calls Gyuutarou ugly in anger and claims that she regrets being born as his sister. At the time, the primary holder of the Upper-Rank Six was clueless that Daki did not really mean what she just blurted out, and her words ended up hurting him a lot.

When his sister’s decapitated head faded into nothingness right in front of his eyes, Gyuutarou was overwhelmed by sorrow. He began to recall his early life in the poverty-ridden region of the Entertainment District called Rashomon River Bank. From a young age, Gyuutarou was always hated for his ugly face, and the miserable conditions of his birthplace forced his mother to try to kill him on several occasions. He ended up surviving every time, and when his sister was born, his life eventually started changing for the better. They learned to fight for their survival but were eventually made a lot of enemies.

One day Daki was burnt alive, and Gyuutarou’s only reason for happiness appeared to be slipping from his hands when an Upper-Rank demon offered the brother-sister duo to join Muzan Kibutsuji’s forces. Subsequently, they became the joint holders of the Upper-Rank Six and killed several Hashira in their life. In his last moments, Gyuutarou confessed that he regretted nothing as he had only received hate from the world ever since he was born. He turned the tables and ended up punishing anyone he met in his life after becoming a demon.

However, there was one thing that hurt him a lot. As an elder brother, he failed to give Daki the right environment and lessons to flourish. The only thing he felt bad about was failing his sister, who was his pride. After their deaths, he wanted to change that. In the afterlife, he tried to sever all his ties with Daki so that she could finally find peace in Heaven. However, his sister protested and asked for forgiveness for her unkind words. She confessed that she only said those things because she knew she was weak.

Daki did not want to take the blame for their defeat, which made her angry and hateful. Now, she was no longer running away from guilt and accepted her mistakes which cost the two demons their lives. She hugged his brother and confessed never to leave him again, even if it meant going to hell with him. Gyuutarou is moved by her words and does not argue back as the brother-sister duo walks calmly into the hellfire, happy that they have each other’s support.

