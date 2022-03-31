Did Julia and Paul Separate or Remain Together? Did They Have Kids?

HBO Max’s biographical drama series ‘Julia’ depicts the personal and professional life of famed television chef Julia Child. Even though the show primarily focuses on the struggles Julia faces to establish herself as a television personality, the narrative also offers a detailed look at Julia’s relationship with her husband Paul Cushing Child. The love for cooking they cherish and the differences they manage to lead a married life move the viewers impeccably. Inspired by the nuanced relationship of Julia and Paul, we have covered everything you need to know about the same!

Did Julia and Paul Separate or Remain Together?

Julia and Paul did remain together till Paul’s death in May 1994. The couple first met amid the Second World War in Ceylon, former Sri Lanka, while serving as Office of Strategic Services employees. Julia and Paul married on September 1, 1946, and lived a spectacular life together till the latter’s death. Even though ‘Julia’ mainly depicts the tougher side of their relationship, they succeeded in building a happy marriage in real-life. According to Julia, the foundation of their happy marriage was their physical togetherness. The couple always made sure that they lived together, assisting one another in their endeavors.

Paul was a major part of Julia’s life as a television chef and author, which also strengthened their relationship. As per Julia, Paul contributed to developing menus and dishes, which helped the chef significantly. Paul even took photographs to illustrate Julia’s cookbooks, which were a part of her success as an author. Paul’s eye for detail also helped Julia to enrich the style of her presentations and the sets of her TV shows. Since Paul was very much a part of Julia’s life outside their home, the professional life of the latter never became a cause for concern in their married life.

As the first reader of Julia’s writings, Paul influenced the creation of her cookbooks severely. As a writer himself, Paul was able to act as her most-trusted critic. Paul’s participation in her works was so pivotal that Julia acknowledged the same by saying that she wouldn’t have had her career without her husband. That conviction allowed Julia to lead a strong relationship with Paul, irrespective of her fame and recognition. Julia and Paul completed the life of one another and they remained together till it was humanly possible.

Did Julia and Paul Have Kids?

No, Julia and Paul didn’t have kids. Although Julia did feel the lack of children and grandchildren, her career and Paul helped her get over the same. In his book ‘The French Chef in America,’ Julia’s grandnephew Alex Prud’homme revealed that Paul didn’t want children as much as his wife. As Prud’homme suspects, Paul might have wanted Julia’s presence and life all to himself and he gained the same with the emotional support he gave her when she was becoming one of the most influential American chefs and television personalities.

Read More: Is Julia a Sequel or Prequel to Julie and Julia? Is Julie Powell in the Show?