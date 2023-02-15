Did Lidia Poët Become a Lawyer in Real Life? How Did She Die?

Netflix’s ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ tells the story of the titular figure who goes against convention to become a lawyer, something that was not acceptable to people in the nineteenth century. Despite being very talented, Lidia is stopped by almost everyone around her from pursuing a profession in law. Over time, she succeeds in getting a few people on her side, however, the people in the position of granting her the right to get the job of her choice remain unconvinced. The ending of the series shows how Lidia has been repeatedly undermined and underestimated. Will she succeed in chaining their minds just like she did her brother’s? What happened to the real-life Lidia Poët? Let’s find out.

Did Lidia Poët Become a Lawyer in Real Life?

In the episode of the Netflix series, Lidia’s years’ worth of hard work is rendered null and void by other advocates who believe that a woman has no place in the law. Her name is removed from the roll of advocates and she decides to appeal against this decision. For the rest of the season, we find her trying to write a perfect appeal, something that would help change the minds of the men who are in charge of her career. In the end, however, it turns out that they are more stuck in their ways than she gave them credit for.

When Lidia goes to the Court of Appeals, she is once again disappointed when the previous decision is upheld. This means that despite being perfectly qualified for the job and exhibiting a peculiar talent for digging out the truth in every mystery, Lidia won’t be able to practice legally. The same thing happened to Lidia Poët in real life as well. However, this didn’t discourage her. In fact, this only made her more dedicated to the cause of women’s rights and she spent the rest of her life fighting for equality.

At the end of ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’, we find Lidia at a crossroads where she wonders if she should give up her dream of being a lawyer in Turin and move to New York where women have more freedom. From the looks of it, we can assume that she’ll decide to stay back and keep fighting, especially considering the overwhelming support that she receives from the public. This, however, doesn’t change the fact that she has a long road ahead of her, and she has barely scratched the surface of the challenges that await her.

In real life, too, Lidia Poët kept fighting for her right, until the Italian government eventually brought a law that opened the door to women being placed in public offices in July 1919. One year later, Poët filed for it again and at the age of 65, became the first Italian woman to have her name on the roll of advocates in Turin.

How Did Lidia Poët Die?

Lidia Poët died of natural causes at the age of 94 on February 25, 1949, in Diano Marina, Italy. In her long life, she stood by her ideals and never relented. When she was barred from being a lawyer, she fought for women’s rights more fiercely. She remained active in the movement that eventually turned the tide in her favor. Though she couldn’t hold a public office, she remained active in the field of law via her contacts, one of which was her brother, Enrico. She is said to have become a part of the Secretariat of the International Penitentiary Congress and appeared as a representative of Italy on various fronts.

Apart from law, Poët was also trained in the medical field. During the First World War, she worked as a Red Cross nurse and for her service on the field, received a silver medal. Poët was also involved in the suffragette movement in Italy and became the president of the Women’s Pro-Voting Committee in 1922. By 1925, women received the partial right to vote (i.e., voting only in local elections). They got the full vote in 1945, almost four years before Poët’s death.

With all that Poët achieved in her life, even though she was being purposefully held back by the people who should have celebrated her talent and strength, she has now become an inspirational figure to people not just in Italy but all over the world. The Netflix series showcases her indomitable spirit, proving that nothing can stop you once you put your mind to it. This is what Lidia Poët exemplifies.

